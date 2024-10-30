Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden

Biden bites babies visiting for White House Halloween trick-or-treat celebration

One of the babies arrived to the White House celebration costumed as a chicken

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
President Biden hosts Halloween 2024 trick-or-treating event for children visiting White House Video

President Biden hosts Halloween 2024 trick-or-treating event for children visiting White House

The White House hosted a Halloween event giving out treats to children in costumes visiting the White House on Wednesday evening. (Credit: Reuters)

President Biden was photographed playfully biting at least two babies dressed in Halloween costumes at the White House trick-or-treat event on Wednesday evening.

Both children were carried by their mothers to visit the 81-year-old commander-in-chief, who didn't seem to mind the interaction.

Joe Biden bites baby in chicken costume

U.S. President Joe Biden playfully bites a baby during a trick-or-treaters celebration for Halloween at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 30, 2024. (REUTERS/Nathan Howard)

One baby who was dressed as a chicken even giggled after Biden took a faux nibble of his or her leg. The president then engaged in some easy banter with the baby's mother.

Biden bites a child in a halloween costume

U.S. President Joe Biden playfully bites a baby during a trick-or-treaters celebration for Halloween at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 30, 2024. (REUTERS/Nathan Howard)

Biden has recently come under fire for his comments referring to supporters of former president Donald Trump as "garbage."

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

