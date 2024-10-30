Biden bites babies visiting for White House Halloween trick-or-treat celebration

President Biden was photographed playfully biting at least two babies dressed in Halloween costumes at the White House trick-or-treat event on Wednesday evening.



BIDEN'S PAST COMMENTS ABOUT MAGA REPUBLICANS COME BACK TO HAUNT HIM AS WHITE HOUSE SPINS 'GARBAGE' REMARKS



Both children were carried by their mothers to visit the 81-year-old commander-in-chief, who didn't seem to mind the interaction.

One baby who was dressed as a chicken even giggled after Biden took a faux nibble of his or her leg. The president then engaged in some easy banter with the baby's mother.

Biden has recently come under fire for his comments referring to supporters of former president Donald Trump as "garbage."



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.