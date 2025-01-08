Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Justice Department

AG Merrick Garland intends to release Special Counsel Jack Smith report on Trump election case

A Florida judge had temporarily blocked the release of Jack Smith's final report on his Trump cases

Chris Pandolfo By Chris Pandolfo Fox News
Published
close
Judge temporarily blocks release of Jack Smith's final report Video

Judge temporarily blocks release of Jack Smith's final report

Fox News' David Spunt reports the latest. Fox News legal editor Kerri Kupec Urbahn also joined 'Outnumbered' to discuss her take on Judge Cannon's decision to temporarily block the release of Jack Smith's final report.

Attorney General Merrick Garland will release Special Counsel Jack Smith's report on the 2020 election interference case against President-elect Trump, according to a court filing.

The Department of Justice told the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals Wednesday that Garland intends to release Volume One of Smith's report to Congress, which covers the allegations that Trump attempted to illegally undo the results of the 2020 presidential election.

DOJ Garland

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

However, Garland will not release Volume Two, which covers the classified documents case against Trump, as two defendants in that case still face criminal proceedings. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

Chris Pandolfo is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.

Related Topics

More from Politics