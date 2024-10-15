'A lot of Trump signs': Residents in blue stronghold Milwaukee break down 2024 election

MILWAUKEE — In a battleground Wisconsin's biggest blue enclave, people who spoke with Fox News Digital are divided on who they're supporting in the November presidential election.

Giovanni Riley is voting for the Democrat nominee, Vice President Harris, he told Fox News Digital.

When asked what issues sold him on Harris, he said he's "doing it for the culture."

Riley said he chose to back Harris "to make sure our people, minorities, get the things and resources that they need and for everyone to be in a good space."

According to him, the symbolism of Harris, a Black and Indian mixed-race woman, being president of the United States is important.

"I believe that having a Black president and then going to a female president is something different. That is something that we never had," he said. "And it just brings hope to our minorities to believe that you can do anything that you put your heart to."

"And I believe that she's the one for it."

In fact, Riley said he only supported President Biden because of Harris being on his ticket.

However, not everyone in Milwaukee County shares his view, despite its voting record.

Steve Batsky told Fox News Digital that he was voting for the Republican nominee, former President Trump, as he did in the past two elections. He cited immigration and the economy as his reasons.

As compared to 2016 and 2020 in the blue area, he said, "I'm seeing more Republican overall support; a lot of Trump signs, a lot of Donovan signs," presumably referencing Wisconsin state Rep. Bob Donovan.

"Again, everything in Milwaukee County tends to be blue," Batsky said for context.

Brian Morawski said he sees a variety of Democrat signs in the area in and around Milwaukee and that "People are incorrect in their voting."

"Actually, I counted signs" outside Milwaukee County, he said. "I was driving west through the state, and there were more corn stands than there were Harris signs."

"Harris is actually going to lose to corn stands this year," he laughed. "It turns out that part of Wisconsin is correct."

In early October, Milwaukee residents Michaella and Leah Lawrence joined Trump for a press conference on school choice in the city. Speaking with Fox News Digital after the event, Michaella said, "This would be my first year voting."

Her younger sister will not be old enough to vote next month.

As for what she was hearing from people her age just starting college, Michaella said they are mostly concerned about the costs associated with being in the adult world.

She talked about hearing "people around my age saying it's really hard. It's a big struggle finding – like just to live – basic necessities to live."

"Inflation is like crazy high."

Leah noted that she and her friends can't vote but are paying attention.

"Whatever happens with this election, we will be directly affected by that because we will be paying taxes, we will be working, and we'll just, you know, be out here in the economy," she said, referring to the added responsibilities that come with turning 18.

"That's the biggest worry for us," she said.

