Brittany Mahomes goes cowgirl while dragging Patrick Mahomes out to Stagecoach

Brittany Mahomes did not go to war against "mom butt" roughly a year and a half ago just to sit at home on Friday night during the offseason. Not when she could be spending it at the Stagecoach music festival.

The 30-year-old didn’t face that battle head on to attend the country music festival quietly either. Nobody would. That's why when she was presented with an opportunity to dress up as a cowgirl and post it on social media, she took it, and you can't blame her.

As Brittany has explained before, life as an NFL WAG who turned that into an appearance on a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover isn't as easy as it sounds. There's a lot that goes into being the wife of Patrick Mahomes.

"I think being the significant other to an NFL player is an incredibly hard role, and we take on a lot of important stuff behind the scenes that people don’t get to see," Brittany told Sports Illustrated in February. "We also get to enjoy life and do things that we love, too."

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Sure, a $450 million-plus extension helps. The trips to the Super Bowl are nice, but so is being able to dive into some fashion for a music festival during the offseason and letting everyone know what winning that mom butt battle looks like.

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This is a veteran move from Brittany Mahomes. The move of someone who is entering a decade in the league. It goes by fast and she's seen it all. Take the wins where you can get them. Taking advantage of these moments by letting the haters know you haven’t lost a step is all part of the game.

So is dragging Patrick out to the festival while he continues his recovery from a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee. The Chiefs quarterback wants to be ready to go by Week 1 of the upcoming season. That's the goal, and hanging out at a country music festival in cowboy boots can only help.