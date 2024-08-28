Expand / Collapse search
OPINION

What kind of justices would President Kamala Harris appoint?

The Supreme Court – and our constitutionally guaranteed freedoms – are at stake in this election

By Michael R. Davis Fox News
Published
One of the most consequential responsibilities that a president possesses is the appointment of Supreme Court justices. These lifetime appointees impact our lives in countless ways. 

And with the bloodless coup orchestrated by the Democrats to force Vice President Kamala Harris down the throats of Democrat voters, it’s important to ask a direct question. What kind of justices would a President Harris appoint?

A good starting point to answer that question involves looking at jurists selected by President Biden. For the most part, his appointees are nothing more than hardcore leftists. At the head of the class is Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson who, in her two years on the court, staked out a position as a rock-solid member of the leftist bloc, along with Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.

Kamala Harris points

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign rally at United Auto Workers Local 900 on Aug. 8, 2024, in Wayne, Michigan. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Three of the conservative justices – Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito – will be well into their 70s should a President Harris assume office next January. It is conceivable that she could replace these three right-of-center justices with three justices in the mold of Justice Jackson, transforming the court from a 6-3 conservative one to a 6-3 leftist one.

KAMALA HARRIS SUGGESTS SUPREME COURT THREATENS 'FUNDAMENTAL FREEDOMS,' BUT DOESN'T WANT TO BE 'ALARMIST'

A President Harris would have a far more ambitious Supreme Court agenda than simply replacing justices who have retired. She just announced support for term limits on the court, suggesting she would try to force Alito, Thomas and Roberts to retire. She also indicated her openness to packing the court, adding new seats to the nine that exist. 

The last time a president attempted this maneuver occurred during the 1930s, when President Franklin Roosevelt, displeased by the court’s rulings against his New Deal agenda, proposed adding a half dozen new justices. 

The Senate, then ruled by an overwhelming supermajority of Roosevelt’s own Democratic Party, was so repulsed by this naked power grab that the Judiciary Committee referred to the ploy as, "a measure which should be so emphatically rejected that its parallel will never again be presented to the free representatives of the free people of America."

KAMALA HARRIS BLASTS 'ACTIVIST' SUPREME COURT AFTER DOBBS DECISION

Seemingly unburdened by what has been, Harris hired Brian Fallon as her campaign communications director. In 2018, Fallon founded Demand Justice, a group that supports the appointment of leftist judges. 

After Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement that June, Demand Justice first resurrected the idea of packing the Supreme Court, an idea once thought long-dead. Since then, the group grew more determined to achieve this goal. Under Fallon’s influence, it’s reasonable to assume that a President Harris would implement Demand Justice’s desire.

Suppose a President Harris adds four new seats to the Supreme Court, to attempt to create a 7-6 liberal majority court. Who would she select? Well, Fallon already put together an absurd shortlist during his time running Demand Justice. 

Among Fallon’s suggested candidates are people like Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, a Soros-funded prosecutor who transformed Philadelphia into a crime-infested drug haven; Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke, who aggressively prosecuted grandmothers praying in front of abortion clinics and who perjured herself during her confirmation hearings; Catherine Lhamon, an assistant secretary at the Department of Education, who is the architect of the due process-free civil rights tribunals on college campuses; and Pamela Karlan, the left-wing Stanford Law professor who publicly mocked Barron Trump. 

Under this scenario, a President Harris would not even need to worry about replacing Roberts, Thomas and Alito. She could simply add enough new justices to the court to make them irrelevant.

It is clear what the Supreme Court would become under a President Harris. Over a decade ago, the court held that we have an individual right to bear arms. A Harris-packed court almost certainly would overturn this decision and greenlight Harris’ proposal for a mandatory gun buyback program. This, among many other likely decisions to come out of the Kamala court, would sow disastrous consequences for America. 

Make no mistake about it. The Supreme Court – and our most basic constitutionally guaranteed freedoms – are at stake in this election.

Mike Davis is the founder and president of the Article III Project.