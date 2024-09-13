Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Opinion Newsletter

Trump's secret power, how to talk about politics with your kids, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
We’re in the home stretch of a race that will impact our country for decades: Sean Hannity Video

We’re in the home stretch of a race that will impact our country for decades: Sean Hannity

Fox News host Sean Hannity highlights how former President Trump is not just running against Kamala Harris, but a ‘machine’ of institutions on ‘Hannity' (Courtesy: ABC News).

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

HANNITY – Fox News host highlights how former President Trump is not just running against Kamala Harris, but a ‘machine’ of institutions. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – The worst debate in the history of presidential debates. Continue reading…

WINNING – Four ways Trump can get to a 96% chance of winning. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Dems can push a vibe all night, but they can't make you forget how traumatizing this is. Continue reading…

BORDER CRISIS – Aurora’s violent gang problem didn’t happen overnight. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor has the latest on celebrities defending former President Trump. Continue watching…

'Seen and Unseen': Trump has a secret power Video

STRANGER DANGER – Kamala Harris wants to have it both ways on crime. No wonder Americans don't feel safe. Continue reading…

WIN ONE FOR THE GIPPER – Reagan's enduring message for Republicans as they do battle in the 2024 campaign. Continue reading…

FACTS OF LIFE – With Trump-Harris debate over and Election Day looming, here's how to talk about politics with your kids. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

09.13.24

09.13.24

This article was written by Fox News staff.