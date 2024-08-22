A tale of two conventions, Kamalanomics skips Econ 101, and more from Fox News Opinion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

HANNITY – Fox News host says Democrats want Americans to hate the former president. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – Donald Trump supports Israel. Continue reading…

PAST TENSE – Democrats are too radical. Just ask Democrats ... from 1992. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Kamala Harris has done nothing, and she does it better than anybody else. Continue reading…

DOLLARS AND NO SENSE – Kamalanomics skips Econ 101 and doesn't come to close to reality. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor calls out the Democratic vice presidential candidate's record. Continue watching…

A TALE OF TWO CONVENTIONS – At DNC, my party is shining a hopeful spotlight on America. At RNC it was just on Trump. Continue reading…

TRUE AGENDA – DNC's hellish abortion rituals celebrate death. Continue reading…

SCHOOL'S OUT – Chicago teachers union locks 320,000 kids out of class so they can be indoctrinated by the DNC. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…