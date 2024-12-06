Expand / Collapse search
Opinion Newsletter

The second Trump economic boom, Biden blundering through Angola, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Sean Hannity kicks off the 6th annual Patriot Awards Video

Sean Hannity kicks off the 6th annual Patriot Awards

Fox News host Sean Hannity welcomes attendees to Fox Nation’s sixth annual Patriot Awards in New York.

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter.

HANNITY – Fox News host welcomes attendees to Fox Nation’s sixth annual Patriot Awards. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – How to power the second Trump economic boom. Continue reading…

WHY DEMOCRATS LOST – Three numbers that explain the November election results. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Jaguar rebrand has everyone talking when they aren't actually puking. Continue reading…

BOONDOGGLE – Elon and Vivek should tackle US funding for this organization and score a multimillion dollar win. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor reacts to President Biden seemingly blundering through his Angola speech. Continue watching…

Seen and Unseen: How is Biden's Angola speech foreign policy? Video

MONTY PYTHON – 5 wild ways Democrats have embraced a strategy of politics. Continue reading…

CALIFORNICATION – The simple solution to American energy policy. Continue reading…

‘I LOVE YOU, LITTLE BROTHER’ – Holding on to hope for a loved one taken by Hamas. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

12.06.24

This article was written by Fox News staff.