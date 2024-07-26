Biden-Harris border crisis slams Ohio town. Here's how state can fight back

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rural America is enduring some of the most devastating consequences of Biden’s border crisis. Springfield, Ohio – a small town of roughly 60,000 residents west of Columbus – is the latest example. Under President Biden’s leadership nearly 20,000 Haitians have resettled there. Now, the community is facing an emergency housing crisis.

On July 8, Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck sent a letter to Sens. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and Tim Scott, R-S.C. – chairman and ranking member, respectively, of the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs – alerting them to this crisis.

According to Heck, these Haitians have been resettled in the U.S. because of Biden’s parole program, which is supposed to be sparingly used, temporary and "only on a case-by-case basis for urgent humanitarian reasons or significant public benefit."

Springfield has experienced a 33% increase in their population since Biden took office because of the surge of illegal aliens crossing our border. In comparison, from 2010 to 2020, Ohio’s population rose 2.3%, and Clark County’s population – where Springfield is located – decreased 1.7%.

Setting aside concerns about crime and space in schools, a large and rapid increase in population for a midsize town can be ruinous for its residents, especially when affordable housing is already an issue for Americans nationwide.

Biden’s inflationary economic policies have made owning a home more difficult across the country, but his open border had only exacerbated the housing crisis, especially in places like Springfield.

In addition to competing for housing with millions of illegal aliens, Americans’ taxes are also directed to help immigrants with housing. For example, Michigan provides aliens a "newcomer rental subsidy" so they may afford housing. At a time when Americans are struggling financially, the politicians are putting illegal aliens first.

Thankfully, states like Ohio can fight back by enacting laws that make it more difficult for illegal aliens to reside in the state. While some commentators think that Ohio’s rural counties need more immigration, residents in Springfield and across the state can and should request that their politicians develop more responsible policies to protect their state.

First, Ohio currently does not require use of the E-Verify system, nor does it have a law targeting employers’ business licenses for violating state immigration laws. Developing policies to require E-Verify and suspending business licenses work in tandem and would be a strategic first step since most illegal aliens come to the U.S. for economic opportunities.

Second, Ohio should adopt policies specifically prohibiting sanctuary jurisdictions. Ohio currently has two sanctuary jurisdictions – Hamilton County and Franklin County. Sanctuary jurisdictions are a threat to public safety because they protect criminal aliens by not communicating or cooperating with ICE.

Sanctuary jurisdictions also facilitate illegal aliens’ prolonged residence within the jurisdiction, which provides aliens more time to work, send money to their home country, and receive downstream benefits and equities here in the U.S., which aliens use as a shield against deportation. Mississippi has passed model legislation prohibiting sanctuary jurisdictions for illegal aliens in their state.

Third, Ohio does not currently have explicit laws prohibiting illegal aliens from receiving downstream benefits such as driver’s licenses, license plates, or business, commercial, and professional licenses. Complete proof of an alien’s legal status should be presented before obtaining any license. Creating laws with explicit language, like Alabama has done, is necessary to prevent any implications or ambiguity in the law.

Fourth, Ohio should revise their definition of a state resident. Currently, Ohio defines "resident" as "an individual who is domiciled in this state." The definition should include that state residents are U.S. citizens and lawful immigrants.

Fifth, Ohio should prohibit non-governmental organizations (NGOs) from obtaining or keeping state and local business licenses, contracts, and grants if they transport or assist with the facilitation of illegal alien smuggling.

NGOs, including faith-based organizations, have received billions of dollars to facilitate Biden’s mass illegal immigration crisis. While NGOs claim they are helping vulnerable populations, they are really participating in a global human-smuggling operation.

The past three and a half years have seen a growing trend of states passing immigration legislation and joining lawsuits against the Biden administration’s open border agenda. Like other states, Ohio can take more control of preventing illegal immigration within its own state borders to protect Ohioans from the physical and economic adverse effects of mass illegal immigration.

Springfield’s suffering shouldn’t go unnoticed. If conservatives in Ohio and other states make proactive changes today, they can prevent crises tomorrow.