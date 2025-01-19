If Republicans were telling the truth about supporting abortion, Roe v Wade would be intact today

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The irony is not lost on me that this anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision comes just two days after the inauguration of the man who triggered its downfall: Donald Trump.

Since the conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices he appointed helped strip us of this fundamental right two and half years ago, Republicans have been faced with the fierce outrage of American voters across the political spectrum. They heard enough to fake policy shifts on the issue publicly – scrubbing their websites of their support for restrictions, attempting to walk back out-of-touch views on care, and even removing explicit calls for a national abortion ban from their party’s platform for the first time in 40 years.

Simply put, Republicans have learned that their opposition to abortion is politically dangerous. But while Donald Trump and Republicans at the state-level now know better than to talk about the issue publicly during their terms in office, that doesn’t mean they won’t try to further undermine our rights now that they have solidified power.

Don’t take my word for it; just look at the facts. Because while Republicans were spouting these claims about moderation leading up to Election Day, they were simultaneously taking extreme measures to push care out of reach. With attention diverted to conversations about the Democratic ticket, they snuck harsh restrictions into must-pass budget bills, blocked a series of bills that would have protected patients traveling to get care and doctors providing that care, obstructed efforts to reinstate the protections of Roe, and more.

Republicans have wasted no time in pushing their real agenda post-election either. In Missouri, they’ve already filed numerous bills to overturn Amendment 3, a ballot initiative passed by a majority of voters in support of abortion access. In Indiana, they’ve introduced a new bill that would push care further out of reach for rape survivors. In Texas, Attorney General Ken Paxton has even filed a first-of-its-kind lawsuit against a New York doctor for providing care to a Texas resident, which could set a dangerous precedent for any patient who needs care from out-of-state.

The vast majority of Americans believe in our right to choose – that includes 50% of Republican women. And the results of this election cycle proved that abortion is still a highly motivating issue for voters across parties. Women like Sen. Jacky Rosen in Nevada, Sen. Tammy Baldwin in Wisconsin, and New York Rep. Laura Gillen all won tightly contested races that came down to one question: Which candidate not only claims they believe in my right to choose, but can be trusted to actually protect it?

If you’re part of the majority, then you should know: Attacks on our rights are still in full throttle. And the future of your reproductive health care access may lie in the hands of your state leaders.

Over the last two and half years, governors have been a frontline of defense, putting up safety rails against these kinds of attacks and prosecution attempts related to abortion care. Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek recently directed state agencies to secure an extended stockpile of abortion medication throughout the duration of this next administration. After the fall of Roe, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued an executive order protecting patients from extradition and out-of-state investigations for seeking abortion care. Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed another executive order that created an advisory council to safeguard reproductive rights and gave the state attorney general sole prosecutorial authority in court cases relating to abortion.

Regardless of your political party, the bulk of us agree on the fundamental belief behind these actions: Women should be able to get the health care they need without fear of government interference or prosecution.

If you care about abortion, it’s critical to stand behind the leaders who don’t just claim they believe in your rights, but who will take action to keep them intact. Governor candidates, like Rep. Mikie Sherrill in New Jersey and former Rep. Abigail Spanberger in Virginia, are the exact kind of leaders we need to hold the line and defend access to the health care we need.

While today we are stuck pondering the pain and cruelty that has erupted across our nation since the fall of Roe, instead of commemorating 52 years of a woman’s simple right to choose, it doesn’t have to be this way. This year, we have an opportunity to begin charting a path forward – and that begins with the Democratic women leaders Americans can trust.

