President Biden's politburo, Chicago mayor resists Trump, and more from Fox News Opinion

The days of secrecy and dishonesty are over, says Sean Hannity Video

Fox News host Sean Hannity gives his take on the final weeks of President Biden’s term on ‘Hannity.’

HANNITY – Fox News host gives his take on the final weeks of President Biden’s term. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – President Biden's politburo strikes again. Continue reading…

BERNIE SANDERS – Two Americas, the people vs. the billionaires. Continue reading…

HOPE AND CHANGE – Democrats need to heal their fractures. Continue reading…

MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN – 5 steps the new Trump administration must take. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor calls out the commutation of death row inmates. Continue watching…

Raymond Arroyo: Biden rewarded murderers while ignoring the innocence and their families Video

THAT TODDLIN' TOWN – The real reason Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is working so hard to resist Trump. Continue reading…

BOTH AND – America needs drones and the F-35 to win the next war. Continue reading…

LOGOS AND LOVE – A meditation for Christmas. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

12.27.24

