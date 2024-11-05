NICOLE SAPHIER: Three ways to stay calm in a chaotic election

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The intensity of an election cycle can create an overwhelming environment filled with stress, debates, and a constant influx of information.

Finding peace amidst this chaos is essential for mental well-being.

Here’s how exercise, mindful social media use, and natural herbs can support your calm and clarity during these high-pressure times.

1. The Power of Exercise: Move for Your Mood

Physical activity is one of the best stress relievers and mood stabilizers. Regular exercise releases endorphins, which are known as "feel-good" hormones, helping to boost your mood and reduce anxiety. Whether it’s a brisk walk, yoga session, or an invigorating run, movement serves as a way to channel and process stress.

Yoga and Stretching : These activities promote deep breathing and mindfulness, grounding you in the present moment and helping ease tension.

: These activities promote deep breathing and mindfulness, grounding you in the present moment and helping ease tension. Cardiovascular Workouts : Running, cycling, dancing or even brisk walking can increase your heart rate, enhancing circulation and promoting a clearer mind.

: Running, cycling, dancing or even brisk walking can increase your heart rate, enhancing circulation and promoting a clearer mind. Strength Training: Lifting weights or bodyweight exercises build not only physical strength but mental resilience too, giving you a sense of accomplishment and power.

2. Limiting Social Media: Filter Your Feed for Peace

While social media can be an important source of information and connection, it is also notorious for amplifying stress. The constant stream of updates, opinions, and breaking news can lead to information overload. Here’s how to use social media in a way that protects your mental space:

Set Boundaries : Allocate specific times during the day to check social media. Avoid starting or ending your day by scrolling, as it can impact your sleep and overall mood.

: Allocate specific times during the day to check social media. Avoid starting or ending your day by scrolling, as it can impact your sleep and overall mood. Unfollow or Mute : Curate your feed by unfollowing accounts that incite stress and opting for content that brings positivity and factual updates.

: Curate your feed by unfollowing accounts that incite stress and opting for content that brings positivity and factual updates. Take Breaks: Commit to a digital detox, even if it's just for a few hours or a full day. This break allows you to recalibrate your thoughts without external noise.

3. Nature’s Calm: Herbal Allies for Anxiety Reduction

Nature has long provided remedies to ease the mind and calm the spirit. Here are three potent natural herbs that can help you maintain tranquility:

Kava Kava : Known for its ability to reduce anxiety and promote relaxation, kava kava is a popular herb used in calming teas and supplements. It interacts with the brain's neurotransmitters to produce a calming effect, making it ideal for use during particularly stressful moments.

: Known for its ability to reduce anxiety and promote relaxation, kava kava is a popular herb used in calming teas and supplements. It interacts with the brain's neurotransmitters to produce a calming effect, making it ideal for use during particularly stressful moments. Lavender : Whether used as an essential oil, in teas, or supplements, lavender is celebrated for its calming properties. Diffusing lavender oil in your living space or sipping on a cup of lavender tea can help promote better sleep and reduce anxiety.

: Whether used as an essential oil, in teas, or supplements, lavender is celebrated for its calming properties. Diffusing lavender oil in your living space or sipping on a cup of lavender tea can help promote better sleep and reduce anxiety. Chamomile: Often taken as a tea, chamomile is known for its gentle, soothing properties. It can help ease nervous tension and promote better sleep. Drinking chamomile before bed or during breaks can be a simple way to reset and unwind.

Integrating Calm into Your Daily Life

Combining these practices for a holistic approach to well-being can make navigating stressful times more manageable.

Start your day with a light exercise routine to energize your body and mind. Sip on a cup of chamomile tea during your midday break, and take a few moments to pause and breathe deeply. Limit your social media engagement by setting a timer and curating your content. As you wind down for the night, create a peaceful ritual with lavender oil and calming music.

By incorporating exercise, mindful digital habits, and natural herbal support, you can find balance and maintain a sense of peace during the most chaotic times. Remember, protecting your mental health is an essential part of navigating life's pressures with strength and grace.

