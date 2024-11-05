Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Opinion

NICOLE SAPHIER: Three ways to stay calm in a chaotic election

Election Day has arrived. Finding peace amidst the chaos and uncertainty is essential for mental well-being

Nicole Saphier, M.D. By Nicole Saphier, M.D. Fox News
Published | Updated
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The intensity of an election cycle can create an overwhelming environment filled with stress, debates, and a constant influx of information. 

Finding peace amidst this chaos is essential for mental well-being. 

Here’s how exercise, mindful social media use, and natural herbs can support your calm and clarity during these high-pressure times.

MILLIONS OF VOTERS HIT THE POLLS TO DECIDE WHO TAKES THE WHITE HOUSE AS ELECTION DAY IN FULL-SWING

1. The Power of Exercise: Move for Your Mood

Physical activity is one of the best stress relievers and mood stabilizers. Regular exercise releases endorphins, which are known as "feel-good" hormones, helping to boost your mood and reduce anxiety. Whether it’s a brisk walk, yoga session, or an invigorating run, movement serves as a way to channel and process stress.

  • Yoga and Stretching: These activities promote deep breathing and mindfulness, grounding you in the present moment and helping ease tension.
  • Cardiovascular Workouts: Running, cycling, dancing or even brisk walking can increase your heart rate, enhancing circulation and promoting a clearer mind.
  • Strength Training: Lifting weights or bodyweight exercises build not only physical strength but mental resilience too, giving you a sense of accomplishment and power.
I Voted stickers are ready to be given out as citizens go through the voting process at Scheig Center & Gardens on Election Day

I Voted stickers are ready to be given out as citizens go through the voting process at Scheig Center & Gardens on Election Day Tuesday, November 5, 2024, in Appleton, Wisconsin.  (Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

2. Limiting Social Media: Filter Your Feed for Peace

While social media can be an important source of information and connection, it is also notorious for amplifying stress. The constant stream of updates, opinions, and breaking news can lead to information overload. Here’s how to use social media in a way that protects your mental space:

  • Set Boundaries: Allocate specific times during the day to check social media. Avoid starting or ending your day by scrolling, as it can impact your sleep and overall mood.
  • Unfollow or Mute: Curate your feed by unfollowing accounts that incite stress and opting for content that brings positivity and factual updates.
  • Take Breaks: Commit to a digital detox, even if it's just for a few hours or a full day. This break allows you to recalibrate your thoughts without external noise.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

3. Nature’s Calm: Herbal Allies for Anxiety Reduction

Nature has long provided remedies to ease the mind and calm the spirit. Here are three potent natural herbs that can help you maintain tranquility:

  • Kava Kava: Known for its ability to reduce anxiety and promote relaxation, kava kava is a popular herb used in calming teas and supplements. It interacts with the brain's neurotransmitters to produce a calming effect, making it ideal for use during particularly stressful moments.
  • Lavender: Whether used as an essential oil, in teas, or supplements, lavender is celebrated for its calming properties. Diffusing lavender oil in your living space or sipping on a cup of lavender tea can help promote better sleep and reduce anxiety.
  • Chamomile: Often taken as a tea, chamomile is known for its gentle, soothing properties. It can help ease nervous tension and promote better sleep. Drinking chamomile before bed or during breaks can be a simple way to reset and unwind.

Integrating Calm into Your Daily Life

Combining these practices for a holistic approach to well-being can make navigating stressful times more manageable. 

frustrated young woman

A holistic approach to well-being can make navigating stressful times more manageable. (iStock)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Start your day with a light exercise routine to energize your body and mind. Sip on a cup of chamomile tea during your midday break, and take a few moments to pause and breathe deeply. Limit your social media engagement by setting a timer and curating your content. As you wind down for the night, create a peaceful ritual with lavender oil and calming music.

By incorporating exercise, mindful digital habits, and natural herbal support, you can find balance and maintain a sense of peace during the most chaotic times. Remember, protecting your mental health is an essential part of navigating life's pressures with strength and grace.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM DR. NICOLE SAPHIER

Nicole Saphier, M.D., is a board certified radiologist with advanced fellowship training in breast imaging, Fox News medical contributor and bestselling author. Her new book is "Love, Mom." She is also the bestselling author of "Make America Healthy Again" and "Panic Attack: Playing Politics with Science in the Fight Against COVID-19." Follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter @NBSaphierMD and Instagram @nicolesaphier_md.