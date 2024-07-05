Expand / Collapse search
Lots of questions about the 25th Amendment, the end of July 4th, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Sean Hannity: Biden clearly is not well Video

 Fox News host Sean Hannity says President Biden has been in a steep cognitive decline for years on 'Hannity.'

HANNITY – Fox News host says President Biden has been in a steep cognitive decline for years. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – Trump dominated the debate. He doesn’t need a second one. Continue reading…

INGRAHAM – The Bidens are selfish, mean grifters to the end. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – The media being shocked over Biden's debate performance seems like another cover-up. Continue reading…

THE END OF INDEPENDENCE? – Will July 4th, like Columbus Day, soon simply disappear? Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor reacts to Democratic governors meeting with President Biden at the White House. Continue watching…

Raymond Arroyo: 'This is going to get ugly' Video

WHO'S IN CHARGE? – Lots of questions about the 25th Amendment, but America has overcome presidential succession crises before. Continue reading…

A REAL EDUCATION – Without the Bible, schools don’t have a prayer. Oklahoma has a solution. Continue reading…

WHERE ARE THE JOES? – Scarborough, Biden lay low after embarrassing debate. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

