SEAN HANNITY: Democrats are in panic mode

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out the disastrous debate for President Biden on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Democrats, they are in complete panic mode. The media mob, they're pretty hysterical and talk of mutiny inside the Democratic Party is now widespread.

CLOSE BIDEN FRIEND AT NEW YORK TIMES SAYS PRESIDENT MUST DROP OUT, DEBATE MADE HIM 'WEEP'

We are one day removed from the first 2024 presidential debate. It did not go well for Joe Biden. It went very well for Donald Trump. In fact, many analysts, including myself, believe that for Joe Biden, this was the single worst debate performance in American televised presidential debate history.

Now, here's a Politico headline, "Democrats really have no way to spin Biden's disastrous debate " and another quote: "WTF panicked Dems start looking for alternatives to Biden."

Tonight, we can officially say the Democrats are in disarray and with just a few weeks until the DNC, well, prepare for some fireworks, but here's one other thing you need to know. It doesn't really matter which Democrat they pick and I'll tell you why. It's because they all think alike for the most part. They're all radicalized.