Earlier this month, the anti-Israel contingent in New York City plunged to sickening lows. Literally.



Outside Tisch Hospital a mile away from the United Nations in New York City, hundreds of activists gathered for a "Sick from Genocide" protest organized by Hamas apologist group Within Our Lifetime. Speakers at the rally demanded the release of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, a Gaza hospital director who was being investigated for suspected involvement in terrorist activities.



Hospital visitors and patients, hoping for calm and peace during their convalescence, were instead subjected to ferocious cries of "We don’t want no Zionists here," "baby killers," "Abolish Israel," "globalize the intifada" and "There is only one solution: intifada revolution."

With the United States still reeling from the New Year’s Day massacre in New Orleans, where an ISIS-supporting terrorist killed 14 people and injured dozens more in a violent truck attack, it appears that these activists’ wishes for globalizing the intifada are alive and well on our shores. Especially since a day after the New Orleans attacks, several hundred demonstrators gathered in New York City’s Times Square to demand an "intifada revolution."

The grotesque incitement to violence outside the hospital did not end with chants. One protester, donning a Hamas Al-Qassam Brigades headband, sneered at counter-protesters, "Where are your hostages? Where are they? Go look for them."



This is hardly the first time Within Our Lifetime has staged outrageous protests outside New York City hospitals. Last year, that same group protested outside the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center on the Upper East Side. Raucous shouts of "Shame" bellowed from the crowd over the hospital’s alleged "complicity in genocide." Determined to disrupt seriously ill patients inside, one organizer shouted on a bullhorn, "Make sure they hear you. They’re in the window."

After work, I walked past Tisch Hospital. Banners and stickers lined the sidewalk. An inverted triangle—a symbol increasingly used to identify and target Israelis and Jews--was drawn into a snow-covered car’s windshield. A leaflet, produced by Within Our Lifetime, was left discarded by a nearby bodega. The title on the page read, "Within Our Life: Points of Unity."

Palestinians, the document asserted, are "colonized people" who have the right to "resist the Zionist occupation" and "white supremacist" Zionists "by any means necessary." Violence is no doubt one of those tools. Did such means also include the kind of barbaric butchering, raping and kidnapping the world witnessed in southern Israel on October 7?

Another paragraph from the leaflet warned Within Our Lifetime’s adherents that "settler-colonial" Zionists are, under no circumstances, to be acknowledged in any kind of "collaboration and dialog" and that a strict policy of "anti-normalization" must prevail.



There are times when one wonders if those chanting genocidal slogans on our streets and on our college campuses mean what they say. Perhaps they’re merely jumping on the bandwagon, or are simply ignorant. But when those chants are roared proudly and publicly and unashamedly, perhaps it’s time to take their word for it.