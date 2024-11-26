Jaguar's rebrand, Putin's fog of war, and more from Fox News Opinion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Newsletter.

HANNITY – Fox News host gives his take on the end of the Jan. 6 election subversion case against President-elect Donald Trump. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – ‘Is the new budget done yet?' Continue reading…

STEVE HILTON – Five things California Democrats still don't get. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Jaguar rebrand has everyone talking when they aren't actually puking. Continue reading…

FOG OF WAR – Putin's missile confuses experts, but that's his plan. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor reacts to the commander-in-chief's annual turkey pardon ahead of Thanksgiving. Continue watching…

UNHINGED – Election outcry reveals failed promise of secular salvation. Continue reading…

NO EASY DAY – I trained with the Navy SEALs for a day. This is what I learned. Continue reading…

BANKRUPT – Stop funding the woke and the stupid. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…