Jaguar's rebrand, Putin's fog of war, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

This ruling is a monumental win for Donald Trump and the rule of law, says Sean Hannity Video

Fox News host Sean Hannity gives his take on the end of the Jan. 6 election subversion case against President-elect Donald Trump on ‘Hannity.’

HANNITY – Fox News host gives his take on the end of the Jan. 6 election subversion case against President-elect Donald Trump. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – ‘Is the new budget done yet?' Continue reading…

STEVE HILTON – Five things California Democrats still don't get. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Jaguar rebrand has everyone talking when they aren't actually puking. Continue reading…

FOG OF WAR – Putin's missile confuses experts, but that's his plan. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor reacts to the commander-in-chief's annual turkey pardon ahead of Thanksgiving. Continue watching…

Raymond Arroyo: Biden spared the turkeys but callously executed his own speech Video

UNHINGED – Election outcry reveals failed promise of secular salvation. Continue reading…

NO EASY DAY – I trained with the Navy SEALs for a day. This is what I learned. Continue reading…

BANKRUPT – Stop funding the woke and the stupid. Continue reading…

11.26.24

