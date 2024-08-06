I served with Tim Walz as a Republican in the House. He'll be a good vice president

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic vice presidential candidate and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is a normal guy. I say this as a former Republican representative who served with Tim in Congress. In these times of bitter political division, America needs someone who can calmly and humbly serve the nation without all the unnecessary shouting and bluster that too often defines our politics today.

Tim and I represented different political parties – he as a Democrat, and I as a Republican – yet we found common ground and worked together on numerous issues for the betterment of our constituents and our nation. More than ever, America just needs a normal guy to help lead our nation and bring us together. I’m excited Vice President Kamala Harris has selected Tim as her running mate.

In Congress, Tim and I bonded over our shared experiences as soldiers and cultivated a mutual respect that transcended party lines. As both of us served in the U.S. Army. We understood that even if we might disagree on a specific policy issue of the day, we both shared a deep love of country and a willingness to defend America in military service. As fellow veterans, Tim and I understood there is no such thing as Republican military service or Democrat military service, only American service.

Before becoming governor of Minnesota, as a congressman, Tim championed issues that resonate with a broad spectrum of Americans. While serving in Congress, I observed Tim’s leadership of the House Veterans Affairs Committee where he advocated for veterans' rights, pushed for educational reforms, and addressed health care disparities.

Refreshingly, and sadly increasingly uncommon in D.C. today, Tim did not advocate issues to improve his partisan political standing or increase his social media presence. Instead, Tim demonstrated a simple commitment to policies that would improve people’s lives regardless of any political advantage.

When I deployed to Afghanistan with the 10th Mountain Infantry Division, Tim was still serving in Congress. He visited me at my forward operating base in Kandahar. It was clear Tim was not looking to burnish his credentials on national security by obtaining pretty photographs with troops in the field. Rather, Tim had the confidence that comes from being a former Army Sergeant Major and an understanding of what it is like to lead troops in a combat environment. Tim’s visit to Afghanistan was not about him, but about making sure our soldiers had what we needed to effectively prosecute the fight our country had called us to. That’s exactly the type of leadership America needs right now.

More recently, Tim and I met at the observances marking the 80th Anniversary of D-Day in June. As soldiers, we both intrinsically understood the sacrifice made by those brave Americans in WWII fighting to overcome extremist right-wing fascism. Tim and I reconnected because he and I recognize we are both Americans, happily married husbands, proud dads of great kids and Army veterans. These characteristics are far more important to us and America than any partisan political identity.

Tim’s ability to listen, collaborate, and find pragmatic solutions earned him respect from not just Democrats but also Republicans like me. Even if we sharply disagreed on an issue, I do not recall a single time Tim did not have anything other than a friendly smile, warm handshake, and affable style that put everyone, regardless of political party, at ease. He understands that America’s strength lies in our ability to come together as fellow Americans, not in shouting at each other with petty name-calling.

America has more than enough showboat politicians who talk with bluster, self-aggrandizement and a toxic partisan tongue over endless social media posts. Instead, America needs a gracious and kind individual who talks as a friendly neighbor, understands your community like a local high school football coach, knows the commitment of military service as a veteran and advocates policies for all Americans -- not just for Republicans or Democrats.

This is exactly my friend Tim Walz.