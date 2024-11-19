GREGG JARRETT: Bragg and Merchan's vindictive lawfare strategy against Trump failed. Can this go on till 2029?

'The Five' co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro weighs in on President-elect Trump's legal battle in New York after DA Alvin Bragg said he was open to delaying sentencing.
Gregg Jarrett is a Fox News legal analyst and commentator, and formerly worked as a defense attorney and adjunct law professor. His recent book, "The Trial of the Century," about the famous "Scopes Monkey Trial" is available in bookstores nationwide or can be ordered online at the Simon & Schuster website. Jarrett’s latest book, "The Constitution of the United States and Other Patriotic Documents," was published by Broadside Books, a division of HarperCollins on November 14, 2023. Gregg is the author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling book "The Russia Hoax: The Illicit Scheme to Clear Hillary Clinton and Frame Donald Trump." His follow-up book was also a New York Times bestseller, "Witch Hunt: The Story of the Greatest Mass Delusion in American Political History."