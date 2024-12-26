Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: 'I touched death,' says former Hamas hostage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News' "Antisemitism Exposed" newsletter brings you stories on the rising anti-Jewish prejudice across the U.S. and the world.

TOP 3:

- Wife of US hostage Keith Siegel pleads for holiday miracle: 'we need to get them back'

- Ivy League schools should be 'shaking in their boots' with Trump's latest nominee

- Iran recruiting children to attack Israeli targets across Europe amid setbacks

TOP STORY: Aviva Siegel, the wife of American hostage Kieth Siegel and a former hostage herself, is pleading with everyone and anyone involved in the hostage negotiations to get her husband, and the others, freed from Hamas captivity after they have spent more than 440 days in deplorable conditions. The couple was abducted from their home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza on Oct. 7, 2023, and held together for 51 days before she was released in November 2023.

VIDEO: Kai Höss is the lead pastor at the Bible Church of Stuttgart, a non-denominational church that serves U.S. service members and their families who are stationed in the area. He’s also the grandson of former Auschwitz Commandant Rudolf Höss, a Nazi official who oversaw the mass murder of an estimated 1.1 million people at the notorious extermination camp in Poland. Höss spoke with Fox News Digital to share his thoughts on antisemitism today and how he reconciles his Christian faith with what his grandfather did nearly 80 years ago. Watch here:

SHERIFF DHILLON: President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Harmeet K. Dhillon to lead the Justice Department's civil rights division has Jewish students breathing a sigh of relief as incidents of antisemitism continue to run rampant at universities across the U.S. Dhillon has repeatedly taken a hard-line stance against antisemitism at U.S. universities, earlier this year advised a Yale student to sue the school after she was attacked by an anti-Israel mob for walking with her visibly Jewish friend on campus.

CHILD SOLDIERS: Iran has recruited young children to commit attacks against Israeli and Jewish targets across Europe, a new trend amid several blows to Iranian proxies in recent months and dwindling influence in the Middle East. The troubling pattern includes incidents in Sweden, Belgium and Norway as Tehran has expanded its proxy war against Israel into Europe.

OPEN LETTER: Guest contributor Ofri Bibas Levy pens an open letter to President-elect Trump pleading for help securing the release of her brother, sister-in-law, and two young nephews who were taken by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "I was there. I touched death. I know what it feels being underneath the ground with no oxygen." - Aviva Siegel, the wife of American hostage Kieth Siegel and a former Hamas hostage herself.

- Looking for more on this topic? Find more antisemitism coverage from Fox News here.

- Did someone forward you this email? Subscribe to additional newsletters from Fox News here.

- Want live updates? Get the Fox News app here