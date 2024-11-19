The 'endangered species' scam, Whoopi Goldberg defamation suit, and more from Fox News Opinion

Expand / Collapse search
HANNITY – Fox News host highlights the visit that MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski took to Mar-a-Lago to meet with President-elect Trump. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – Trump can unleash a housing boom by ending the 'endangered species' scam. Continue reading…

LIZ PEEK – RFK Jr. wants to disrupt our powerful health care complex and it is terrified. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Obsessing over your identity feeds your ego and starves you of precious connections. Continue reading…

DNC VICE CHAIR – Here’s how Democrats reconnect with voters. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor highlights MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski's trip to Mar-a-Lago to interview President-elect Trump. Continue watching…

DALLAS MAYOR – My switch to the GOP last year should have been a wake-up call for Democrats. Continue reading…

WHOOPS! – Why defamation suit against Whoopi Goldberg could be piece of cake. Continue reading…

BRING THEM HOME – My son was one of the Americans kidnapped by Hamas terrorists. We need Trump's help. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

