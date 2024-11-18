HANNITY: Americans are celebrating a new era in Washington

Fox News host Sean Hannity ripped ‘Morning Joe’ co-hosts for their about-face on their rhetoric towards President-elect Trump on "Hannity."

HANNITY: Tonight, the joy the Democrats tried so hard to manufacture during the election that ended up being a lot of hate is now spreading in reality across the country.

But it is not coming from the left. Americans from every race, religion – they are celebrating a new era in the Washington swamp. Donald Trump headed to the White House. Even pro athletes now – they're showing their support. And coming up, we're going to play the president-elect at his big entrance this weekend at Madison Square Garden, the UFC fight.

Plus, take a look at your screen. We will let you know if your current president, Joe Biden, ever made it out of the rainforest. But first, a sudden change of heart from two ‘MSDNC,’ well, most anti-Trump hosts and that is the co-host of Liberal Joe, Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski announcing that the pair attended breakfast, I can't say that with a straight face, at Mar-a-Lago at their request with Donald Trump.

They must have spent three days working on what they were going to say after they had that meeting. All right. A few days ago, these two far-left radical hosts were comparing Trump to Hitler, calling him a racist and sexist and fascist. And now they're kissing his ass, sucking up to them and having breakfast at Donald Trump's house at their request.

Really? Mika said the election was literally a battle of life and death for eight plus long years. These two Trump haters have filled their morning program with anti-Trump hysteria. Conspiracy theory after conspiracy theory. I could fill an entire three-hour show. I could do three nights in a row just playing clips of their insane over the top anti-Trump rage, hatred, name calling, conspiracies. I am being gracious in the spirit of joy. I'm only going to make you suffer through a very tiny example to make a point.