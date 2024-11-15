Expand / Collapse search
The election's biggest loser, Democrat meltdowns, and more from Fox News Opinion

Sean Hannity: Government deception doesn't work and it's not the American way Video

Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to President-elect Trump's vision for America and calls out government dishonesty on 'Hannity.'

HANNITY – Fox News host reacts to President-elect Trump's vision for America and calls out government dishonesty. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – Don’t DOGE the deadline! Continue reading…

LET'S TALK TARIFFS – It's time to revitalize Alexander Hamilton's favorite tool. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Obsessing over your identity feeds your ego and starves you of precious connections. Continue reading…

LA LA LAND – Even Democrat voters rejected leftist policies and politicians in the most surprising places. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor reacts to Democrats' meltdowns following Vice President Kamala Harris' election loss. Continue watching…

Friday Follies: Dems are crying tears of self-pity after the election Video

DOWN IN THE VALLEY – The three mountains in the way of any Democrat comeback. Continue reading…

TRUMP'S PLAYBOOK – How Putin outsmarted 4 US presidents, then was outplayed by 'The Donald'. Continue reading…

WHO'S NEXT? – Trump’s next move on the election’s biggest loser. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

11.15.24

