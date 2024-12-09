Democrats in this blue state double down on protecting criminal migrants. For one silly reason

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

During the last four years, Massachusetts has been overwhelmed by the migrant surge coming across the southern border. Last year, Gov. Maura Healey declared a state of emergency, citing the rapid increase in migrant families seeking shelter and the state’s inability to adequately accommodate them.

Before the November 5th election, Healey was sending top deputies to the southern border to deliver a message that Massachusetts had no more vacancies. Healey, along with eight other Democratic governors, pleaded for federal action, including asking for funding to support states that had spent billions of dollars on housing and feeding the migrants.

Massachusetts was hit so hard democratic lawmakers condemned Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey for opposing bipartisan immigration reform. Two years of unrelenting waves of migrants continue to cost Massachusetts taxpayers between $1 and $2 billion annually – with no end in sight. Gov. Healey, herself, took aim at the Biden/Harris administration, stating: "This is not a problem that Massachusetts created."

BLUE STATE FACES SPIKE IN MIGRANT SEX CRIMES AS TOP CITY PLEDGES RESISTANCE TO TRUMP DEPORTATIONS

Yet when relief is being offered, Massachusetts Democrats are not only rejecting that relief, but they’re also pledging to fight it to protect illegal migrants, even ones accused of abhorrent crimes, at the expense of taxpayers and public safety.

Why? Because it involves President Trump. Democrats fighting Trump, when it comes to reasonable common-sense deportations, will prove short-sighted, even in blue Massachusetts. Without question, Trump’s position on illegal immigration played a major role in why Trump improved his standing with voters in practically every city and town across Massachusetts.

Ignoring those results, after President Trump won, Healey restated her order that the State Police stand down if ICE asks for cooperation in apprehending violent migrants. According to Healey, she intends to use "every tool in the toolbox" to "protect" migrants from any deportation efforts made by the Trump administration.

Additionally, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu vowed to defy federal mass deportation efforts. And just last week, the Boston City Council voted unanimously to reaffirm its status as a sanctuary city. Ironically, the following day, the DOJ charged twenty-five people in a fentanyl trafficking conspiracy in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Nineteen targets were arrested in an ICE/DEA operation. Fourteen of the nineteen migrants are illegal. Ten of those illegal migrants were arrested in Boston the day after the 13-0 vote, affirming Boston’s sanctuary status. You literally, can’t make this stuff up.

In November 2024, ICE arrested three individuals in Massachusetts on multiple charges related to child rape. Authorities also arrested a Brazilian national who allegedly raped a young woman behind a bar in Plymouth. Earlier this year, another migrant was arrested at the Chelmsford shelter on charges of raping a 12-year-old girl and just last year, ICE officials on Cape Cod located and arrested a Venezuelan national on the run from murder charges. When a disabled 15-year-old girl was raped by an illegal migrant, Gov. Healey disgracefully declared, "Things will happen." In Massachusetts, it’s happening way too much.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

Last week, Jon Fetherston, a former director at a migrant shelter, explained that in Massachusetts, undocumented migrants, including those accused of child rape, receive food stamps and government health insurance. The migrants are all given three meals a day from catering companies and provided essential items such as toiletries, diapers, strollers and baby wipes. Migrants also received state-paid, same-day dry cleaning and taxpayer-funded Uber rides to appointments when needed.

He also exposed incidents of widespread violence, child sexual assault, and rape at shelters throughout the state, including an incident where a father impregnated his own 14-year-old daughter. Instead of alerting ICE and detaining him in a Middlesex County jail, authorities shipped this heinous individual to neighboring Worcester County, where he was placed in another taxpayer-funded shelter. Fetherston stated that a 16-year-old female student was also raped multiple times inside the shelter by a 29-year-old illegal migrant.

Gov. Healey has a crisis on her hands. More than 300 "serious incidents" have been recorded at state-run migrant facilities this year, but officials refuse to provide further details about why police or firefighters responded and what crimes may have occurred. Calls for police and emergency services to hotels and shelters housing migrants have skyrocketed.

And yet the elected leaders of Massachusetts are vowing to protect such violent criminals from being lawfully deported. By opposing Trump at every turn and burying their heads in the sand, Massachusetts Democrats like Healy, Warren and Wu have virtually guaranteed we will be left alone to clean up – and pay for – a mess created by them and their fellow Democrats. If those actions lead to attempts to disperse migrants and offer monthly stipends to hide them from ICE, Gov. Healey and her co-conspirators could be guilty of violating Title 8, U.S.C. § 1324(a) of federal law (harboring or concealing an illegal alien).

Massachusetts was among one of the Democratic-leaning states that shifted to the right this year; in Bristol County, a hub of working-class immigrants for decades, Trump nearly defeated Harris and outright won the city of Fall River, the first time a Republican has done so in roughly 100 years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The impact of illegal immigration in Massachusetts has no party affiliation and even traditional blue state voters realize something must change. Gov. Healey’s approval rating has slipped below 50%, indicating that virtue-signaling alone won’t guarantee her a second term in 2026.

If Massachusetts Democrats continue to sacrifice public safety, taxpayers’ dollars and commonsense for their political party’s agenda, they may see voters elect Republicans to do the job instead.