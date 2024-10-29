I'm Dave McCormick: This is why I want Pennsylvania’s vote for Senate

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Our country is stuck, and we’ve got to make a change.

Pennsylvanians across the Commonwealth are struggling under the policies championed by Senator Bob Casey and Vice President Harris. Nearly 60% say the country is on the wrong track. And Pennsylvanians are being hit harder by price increases than almost anywhere else in the country.

If voters want more of the same, they should vote for an 18-year incumbent. But if you’re looking for change after once-in-a-generation price increases, a wave of violent crime in our cities, a wide-open southern border and a fentanyl crisis that is killing more than 4,000 Pennsylvanians each year, I’d be honored to have your vote.

I’m a proud seventh-generation Pennsylvanian who was born in Washington County and grew up in Bloomsburg. I was the first kid from my town to go to West Point in decades, where I was the proud co-captain of the Army Wrestling Team. I learned the code I live by, immortalized by General Douglas MacArthur: "Duty, Honor, Country."

I became a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division and went to Ranger School. After serving my country in combat during Operation Desert Storm, I retired from the Army as a captain. I then helped create hundreds of jobs right here in Pennsylvania as an executive and later CEO of a successful Pittsburgh software company called FreeMarkets.

I’m a political outsider, not a 30-year career politician like Senator Casey. I’ve put forward a detailed policy agenda that will reduce the cost of living for working families, create jobs, lower energy prices, secure the border, and make it easier to start a family by providing tax credits for fertility treatments and to lessen the financial burden of raising children.

What has Bob Casey done?

He voted for more than $5 trillion in new spending that sent inflation soaring, against middle-class tax cuts, and weakly stood by while Biden and Harris attacked Pennsylvania’s energy industry, adding red tape for permits and EPA mandates and putting a ban on liquified natural gas exports. He voted to allow biological males to participate in women’s sports, which would undo the great strides that have been made under Title IX. And he has repeatedly failed to show the moral courage to stand up to the antisemitic wing of his party.

Bob Casey didn’t change Washington. Washington changed Bob Casey. He is not an independent voice for the Commonwealth because he votes 98% of the time for the failing, liberal agenda of President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris that has devastated the livelihoods of working Pennsylvania families. Many Pennsylvanians struggle to think of a single notable legislative accomplishment over Casey’s 18 years in office. In fact, the senior senator from the Keystone State does not even crack the top 10 among Senate Democrats for legislative effectiveness.

And while Bob Casey says there’s systemic racism in our police, I will always stand with law enforcement. That’s why I’m proud to have the support of the Pennsylvania Fraternal Order of Police, Philadelphia Firefighters' and Paramedics' Union Local 22 , Allegheny County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 91, Pennsylvania State Troopers Association, and 47 county sheriffs from across the Commonwealth.

Given Casey’s terrible record, it’s no surprise he has decided to attack my success and lie about my record. The Washington Post gave one of his attack ads against me "Four Pinocchios" because it was literally "made up," while the Wall Street Journal called another attack on my business record "economic illiteracy disguised as investigative reporting."

Put aside these distractions, and the choice is clear. In this race, voters will choose between the status quo and change that will improve the lives of all Pennsylvanians.

If I have the honor of being elected to represent Pennsylvania in the Senate, I will be an independent, bipartisan voice and a problem solver who will demand much-needed change. That's what our great Commonwealth deserves, and I’d be honored to deliver it.