Could RFK Jr be a disruptor and reformer at HHS?

Robert F. "Bobby" Kennedy Jr. has seen a groundswell of support among certain groups since President Donald Trump nominated him to lead the Health and Human Services Department (HHS). His support is especially strong among so-called soccer moms who worry that their children may be exposed to toxins in their environment and their foods that jeopardize their health. These moms are right to be concerned. Perhaps even more disturbing than the statistic that over 40 percent of adults are obese, is the fact that over 20% of children are obese. And obesity leads directly to diabetes, high blood pressure, stroke, sleep apnea, and even cancer down the line.

And consider the hygiene hypothesis – the well-studied idea that all the vaccines and antibiotics that children are exposed to cause a change to our immune system where the pump isn’t primed properly and allergies (an overreacting immune system) result. This would explain the rapid rise of food allergies in our children, including to peanuts. Exposure to pathogens in our environment at an early age is not entirely a bad thing.

Kennedy is a disruptor, a reformer, which means that not all his punches will land properly but some will, such as his concern about fluoride and our children’s intellectual development.

He will need to go through an evolution of thinking if he is confirmed as HHS secretary where he considers opposing opinions and integrates his strategy into what’s already working versus what isn’t. This is especially true when it comes to vaccines, where many childhood vaccines contribute to community immunity in crucial diseases including measles, polio, and in adolescence, HPV.

At the same time, there is a value to considering that each vaccine be retested and reconsidered over time and there is an important upside to updating data and changing policy. Medicine and public health is never strictly one way or that other, it always involves a cost/benefit analysis where the harm of a pathogen is compared with the effectiveness and safety of a preventive or treatment.

There is a certain cohesiveness to Bobby Kennedy’s approach. His overarching philosophy regarding Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) is sound. As a society, we weigh far too much, are too sedentary, are exposed to way too many chemicals in our food and our environment that add more inflammation and disease to our bodies.

We are also addicted not just to poor food but to alcohol and drugs. We are even addicted to extensive health insurance to cover health problems we might also avoid. Addiction feeds unhealthy behavior and Bobby’s cousin Patrick, who I have interviewed and who is an inspirational author and speaker on the issues facing addicts, has expressed his confidence in cousin Bobby, who also suffered from addiction and overcame it.

At the hearings this week, Bobby Kennedy showed us his fearlessness when faced with the question of pushback from big pharma or big food. He seemed like his father at that moment, insisting that his strategy of reform was only for the public good, not for personal gain and that he would face down any and all enemies and make any personal sacrifice to get there.

Confidence in public health is at a low. During the COVID pandemic there was far too much dogma and posturing on both sides. When Operation Warp Speed brought forth vaccines and therapeutics in record time, the Democrats were quick to mock it before pivoting and mandating it. And they were very slow to leave the mandates even when it was clear that the vaccines didn’t prevent spread well, especially after the virus mutated.

Bringing public confidence back in our health care leaders is a tricky proposition. Clearly, transparency is step one. Asking questions and insisting on more science to back up conventional wisdom or changing that wisdom based on newer science is very useful, provided it's not combined with fearmongering.

It is a tough line to walk but the tremendous growth in biotechnology and AI will help us hew close to the science.

I believe that RFK Jr. will be confirmed as HHS Secretary next month. After that we will find out if he can rise to the effective level of his father as a disruptor and a reformer working within the system we have now.

