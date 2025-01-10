As California burns, we can help stop the next disaster by lending a hand

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The wildfires in Los Angeles and the Palisades have captured the nation’s attention. As Americans watch this tragedy unfold, the devastating images of flames engulfing homes and firefighters working tirelessly to contain the destruction raise a familiar question: "How can we help?"

While not everyone can travel to California to fight these fires, there is a meaningful way to contribute — one that begins in your own community.

Many are unaware that a significant portion of emergency services in the United States relies heavily on volunteers. According to the National Volunteer Fire Council (NVFC), volunteers comprise 65% of firefighters in the U.S. However, the number of volunteer firefighters has been steadily declining for decades. In 1984, there were about 897,750 volunteer firefighters; by 2020, that number had dropped to 676,900 — a loss of more than 220,000 volunteers.

This decline is happening as the U.S. population increases, placing additional strain on fire departments. Volunteer fire departments don’t just respond to fires; they handle medical emergencies, vehicle accidents and disaster relief. The shrinking number of volunteers places an enormous burden on paid departments and mutual aid networks, which depend on a robust local response to address large-scale crises like California’s wildfires.

Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) and paramedics are also facing recruitment challenges. A study by the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT) found that only 13% of EMS professionals serve as volunteers, with the remaining 87% in paid positions.

Additionally, a 2023 NAEMT survey reported that applications for paramedic and EMT positions have decreased by an average of 13% compared to 2019, with nearly two-thirds of agencies experiencing a decline in applications. This trend exacerbates staffing shortages in emergency medical services, impacting response times and patient care.

Law enforcement agencies are not immune to these challenges. According to data reported by the FBI’s Law Enforcement Bulletin, police departments experienced an 18% increase in resignation rates and a 45% surge in retirement rates between 2020 and 2021. Staffing shortages of this magnitude jeopardize public safety, particularly in rural and underserved areas where resources are already stretched thin.

So, while it may not be practical for most of us to assist directly in California, we can make a difference by stepping up in our own communities. Joining your local volunteer fire department, rescue squad, or law enforcement agency can help address these critical shortages.

These organizations need people not only to fight fires or patrol streets but also to assist with administrative tasks, fundraising and public education. The process of volunteering may seem daunting, but many departments offer flexible training schedules to accommodate busy lives.

By committing just a few hours a week, you can help ensure your community is prepared for emergencies and reduce the strain on overburdened public safety systems nationwide.

Every time a disaster strikes, Americans show their resilience and generosity. But our commitment to service shouldn’t only emerge during headline-grabbing events. By answering the call to serve locally, we strengthen the foundation of public safety across the country.

As you watch California’s fires and wonder, "How can I help?" remember this: The best way to make a difference is to start at home. Visit your local fire department, rescue squad or public safety agency today and find out how you can contribute.

America’s strength has always come from its communities. Let’s ensure that strength endures — fueled not by tragedy, but by a shared commitment to one another.