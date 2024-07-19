Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC.

Biden is in poor health, Donald Trump is a changed man, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Biden has been a 'walking medical condition': Hannity Video

Biden has been a 'walking medical condition': Hannity

Fox News host Sean Hannity highlights the disagreement within the Democratic Party over President Biden remaining their candidate on ‘Hannity.’

HANNITY – Fox News host highlights the disagreement within the Democratic Party over President Biden remaining their candidate. Continue watching

CAN'T MAKE THIS UP – Alec Baldwin saved by shocking Hollywood ending to ‘Rust’ shooting trial. Continue reading…

DR. SIEGEL – Biden is clearly in poor health. We deserve an honest and transparent report. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – How much longer can Joe hold out? Continue reading…

IT'S ALREADY OVER? – Trump did something he's never done before with RNC speech. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor discusses how Biden's Cabinet is updating their resumes. Continue watching…

Friday Follies: Biden's Cabinet is updating their resumes Video

COURAGE UNDER FIRE – What Americans learned from a firefighter and a first lady. Continue reading…

PERSIAN PLOT – Biden should follow this former president's lead on Iran's assassination plot against Trump. Continue reading…

PRESIDENTIAL MOMENT – Donald Trump appears to a be a changed man. And that's a big deal for both Republicans and Democrats. Continue reading…

