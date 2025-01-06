LIZ PEEK: Biden keeps insulting Americans with last minute moves. Republicans can stop it

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Joe Biden is spitting in the face of average Americans. By honoring billionaire George Soros, putting 625 million acres in federal waters off limits for oil and gas exploration and commuting the sentences of reviled murderers, Biden is insulting the majority of the country, who voted to elect Donald Trump.

Americans voted for "Drill, baby, drill," energy independence and a revival of investment in our mammoth oil and gas reserves. They voted for tougher law enforcement, a secure border, and deportations of (especially) criminals and others in the U.S. illegally. They voted out people like Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon who put criminals ahead of citizens.

Republicans must warn the president: continue to defy the wishes of U.S. voters and we will destroy the last remaining vestiges of your legacy. We are prepared to claim that you are not mentally fit, that you are not and have not been running the country and that your last-minute diktats should therefore be overturned.

GOP legislators must tell the president that after he leaves the Oval Office he will be called before Congress to testify about his lame-duck policies, to reassure the country that it is he who decided to block energy investment, to protect Social Security workers from having to go to the office and to shovel unspent money authorized by the Inflation Reduction Act out the door, despite our towering $36 trillion in debt.

Imagine the scene: Biden, described by Special Counsel Robert Hur as an "elderly man with a poor memory," unable to answer even the simplest questions about offshore drilling or getting flustered when asked why he would honor the controversial George Soros. Biden getting testy as legislators demand his reasoning behind guaranteeing that 42,000 Social Security workers can remain at home indefinitely, thwarting the Trump team’s effort to make our government more accountable. Truly, it would be delicious.

Not possible, you say? Congress would not dare to demand a former president sit for questioning? Remember when the January 6 Committee sent a subpoena to former President Trump demanding he testify under oath on November 14, 2022? It can happen.

At the very least, it would undoubtedly scare Biden and his handlers into shutting down the provocative spasm of progressive measures being spun out each day. Measures that are cementing Biden’s standing as one of the most unpopular presidents in our history.

Why would Biden torch his already-pitiful legacy? Why go out on such a low note?

Biden’s defenders will tell you he is not making these controversial decisions. They say it is his "handlers" who are in charge, as they have been for the better part of the past four years. And that it is his team, who is so bitterly partisan, who embrace progressive policies and who want to award medals to the likes of Liz Cheney, Hillary Clinton and George Soros, individuals loathed by conservatives.

Even early in his presidency, there were reports that Biden was not the White House decision-maker. In January 2022, the New York Post editorial board ran a piece based on Axios reporting titled, "The man in charge at the White House isn’t Joe Biden." The story claimed that it was left-wing chief of staff Ron Klain responsible for setting legislative priorities – priorities that clueless Biden was unable to outline during a "disastrous" news conference.

If Biden is not in charge, the slew of recent regulations should be ignored. After all, voters did not elect Jeff Zients, Biden’s Chief of Staff, or Jill, his wife, to run the country; they elected Joe Biden. The president could not possibly convince the country in front of a congressional committee that he is making the decisions any more than he could competently debate Donald Trump.

It would be a hideous embarrassment for Biden, but he deserves it. In purposefully engaging in activities sure to raise the political temperature, Biden (or his team) has ceded the high ground.

Every day seems to bring new offenses. Most recently, the White House banned natural-gas water heaters, a move sure to boost heating prices for the elderly and that will do exactly nothing for the planet. In addition, Biden has:

1. Decided to bestow our nation’s highest civilian honor – the Presidential Medal of Freedom – on the Trump-hating Hillary Clinton as well as George Soros. Biden described these individuals as deserving of this accolade because they are "great leaders who have made America a better place." Few Americans would agree that Soros, a major Democrat funder who has backed district attorneys weak on law enforcement, or Hillary Clinton, who lied about the Benghazi terror attack and her mishandling of classified information, and who undermined Trump’s first term in office by concocting the Russiagate hoax, has made the U.S. a better place.

2. Sold off materials already bought for the southern border wall for pennies on the dollar, complicating President-elect Trump’s promise to protect the border.

3. Awarded Liz Cheney, the anti-Trump Republican appointed by then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to serve on the J-6 Committee, the Presidential Citizens Medal. Cheney has been credibly accused of witness tampering and other misbehavior in connection with her participation in the J-6 show trial, and was unceremoniously dumped by voters in her (extremely red) home state.

4. Pardoned his son Hunter Biden for crimes known and unknown for an extensive 11-year period including years when Joe was Vice President and the family profited from influence-peddling.

5. Shoveled billions of dollars left over from Democrats’ reckless inflation-producing spending spree into hastily-proposed projects rather than see the funds return to taxpayers.

What’s next? Probably more pardons and more misguided policies.

Even though there are less than two weeks to go, the GOP must put a stop to this insulting lame-duck marathon. Today.

