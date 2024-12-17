Expand / Collapse search
America has a drone problem, Trump's approval ratings, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Sean Hannity, Raymond Arroyo & more.

It is completely, totally unacceptable for our government to play dumb, says Sean Hannity Video

It is completely, totally unacceptable for our government to play dumb, says Sean Hannity

Fox News host Sean Hannity gives his take on mysterious drone sightings on ‘Hannity.’

HANNITY – Fox News host gives his take on mysterious drone sightings. Continue reading…

HUGH HEWITT – 3 reasons Trump's approval ratings have never been higher. Continue reading…

BLUNDERING BIDEN – Biden's drone stonewalling finally fulfills president's campaign promise. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Obsessing over your identity feeds your ego and starves you of precious connections. Continue reading…

JONATHAN TURLEY – What ABC's apology to Trump reveals about the media landscape. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor reacts to blunders from the Biden administration. Continue watching…

Raymond Arroyo: Jill Biden tried to kick off the Christmas season and she needed a correction Video

AMERICA HAS A DRONE PROBLEM – No one is in charge. Continue reading…

DOCTOR'S ORDERS – 3 ways to minimize your own risk of falling like Pelosi and McConnell. Continue reading…

ADVENT – As Pepperdine president, we learned through hardship Christ brings light to end the darkness. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…

