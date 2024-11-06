America First Works: A movement too big to ignore

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As we faced the 2024 election, we were driven by a single purpose: to create a ground game and mobilization that couldn’t be ignored, manipulated or diminished.

We were out to fix the missed opportunities of 2022 and 2023, fueled by the stories, struggles and convictions of everyday Americans whose lives have been directly impacted by the policies of the establishment and the elite.

America First Works became the megaphone for these voices. Behind it all was the leadership of Brooke Rollins, who had the vision; Linda McMahon, whose strength built our reach; and Lee Zeldin, whose unwavering dedication inspired thousands nationwide to join our cause.

In 2022 and 2023, we watched in real-time as voters were cannibalized by shifting to early voting, leaving Election Day turnout thinner than ever. We knew then that we had to build something stronger – something resilient.

ELECTION RESULTS IN 7 KEY SWING COUNTIES SHOW HOW TRUMP SWEPT TO VICTORY

Our coalition didn’t just aim to capture votes; it was about reaching people, listening to them, and turning out a large number of low- and no-propensity voters who felt they had been abandoned in past elections. It was viewing voters as customers – and building a business to serve the American people.

The strategy was simple yet ambitious.

We launched Project 19 targeting the 19 most important bellwether counties. When Brooke Rollins launched AFPI she had the vision to have an advocacy arm – America First Works. In 2024, her vision grew the $2 million organization and transformed it into a formidable $35 million machine that spanned from coast to coast, setting the stage for the most massive ground game the country has seen in decades.

This effort would not have been possible without the nearly 100 organizations who rallied together through Pathway Partners. We worked alongside grassroots powerhouses like Turning Point Action, Chase the Vote, AMAC Action, Tea Party Patriots Action, and Hunter Nation.

FOX NEWS VOTER ANALYSIS: HOW TRUMP REGAINED THE WHITE HOUSE

This was no ordinary coalition; this was a new kind of collaboration where each partner amplified the strengths of the others. A shared purpose united our coalition: to bring back America’s promise for the average citizen who felt forgotten. We weren’t just mobilizing; we were empowering communities.

Countless stories across America shaped our journey.

In Arizona, we met mothers in Scottsdale who had lost their children to fentanyl. Each one was a reminder of the devastating border crisis that’s ravaged families and taken lives. Their stories echoed across Arizona and beyond, becoming a powerful call for accountability and action.

In Wayne County, Michigan, we met Abdul, whose family was furious over introducing radical educational content into their children’s public schools. Under President Trump, he said, his family felt peace and stability. But with the current administration, he spoke of the erosion of values, the struggles of his family, and a feeling that their voices no longer mattered.

THREE REASONS TRUMP TRIUMPHED

By Election Day, Project 19 transformed into Project 47, with over 3,500 canvassers across 47 counties visiting over 5.7 million Americans at their doors and sending over 23 million text messages to get out the vote. The data from key battleground states tell the story of our impact:

• In Arizona, we reached 1,353,687 people by text, turning out 654,787 voters – a text-to-vote ratio of 48%. Our 468,424 door knocks led to a 42% knock-to-vote ratio. This level of mobilization was vital in a state previously decided by just over 10,000 votes.

• In Georgia, a state that had not gone our way before, 511,120 out of 1,074,915 people we texted cast their votes, with a knock-to-vote ratio of 61% – 188,459 out of 311,172 homes knocked. This mobilization speaks to the power of our strategy in historically challenging terrain.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

• In Pennsylvania, where early Republican voting was historically low, our text program alone brought 392,152 early voters to the polls, breaking records. We nearly matched the previous cycle’s total early Republican votes solely by mobilizing mid- and low-propensity voters.

Our efforts would not have succeeded without the steadfast guidance of Linda McMahon, whose operational insight ensured every piece of the puzzle fit perfectly, and Lee Zeldin, whose dedication inspired our teams on the ground to keep pushing, even when the hours were long, and the work was tough. Together with Brooke Rollins’ vision, they have transformed America First Works into a monumental grassroots movement.

What we built in 2024 was nothing short of historic. But we know this is only the beginning. Our coalition of Pathway Partners and the thousands of individuals who canvassed, called, and shared their stories represent a movement far bigger than any one election. These are Americans who want their country back, who believe in the values that make this nation strong, and who refuse to be silenced by a media that attempts to drown out their voices.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As we look to the future, we remain committed to our mission. We’ve created a blueprint for reaching the real America, not as a faceless mass of voters but as people with hopes, struggles and stories. With leaders like Brooke Rollins, Linda McMahon, and Lee Zeldin, our movement has proven that with purpose, resilience, and unity, we can forge a path too big to ignore – and too big to rig.

The work continues, and America First Works will lead the charge.