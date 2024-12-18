Young mother facing permanent health problems after gender transition warns she was sold a 'lie'

A young mother who transitioned from female to male as a troubled teenager before detransitioning shared the regret and permanent health problems she now faces as a result.

"I feel like I was an experiment and gender ideology has robbed me of my health in the future," Prisha Mosley said in a new interview cautioning other young people who are considering making the same choice.

Mosley, 26, began transitioning to a male at 17 years old as she was struggling with anorexia, suicidal thoughts and trauma from being raped. She said transgender activists online convinced her that she was unhappy because her "body was fighting to be a boy."

"I was a child, and I believed it. I thought: ‘My body’s not just horrible, it’s entirely wrong. All my problems are because I’m really a boy,’" she told The Daily Mail.

After sharing these thoughts with a nutritionist treating her anorexia, she was "almost immediately" put in touch with a gender therapist who diagnosed her with gender dysphoria and began prescribing her hormones to start transitioning to male.

She claims medical professionals misled her and her reluctant parents about the risks and pushed them into believing that becoming a boy would solve her problems.

"It was sold as this wonderful thing that would take away all the distress I was feeling," Prisha told The Daily Mail. "But it didn’t help at all. It made me feel worse and I’m left with a lot of shame, guilt and anger."

"I’d fully bought the lie that I was going to become this whole new person, with all my problems behind me. But my problems were still there and I was feeling worse," she added.

She realized a few years later she had made a "terrible mistake," and stopped taking testosterone in order to transition back to female.

She's now warning others about the chronic health problems she suffers from as a result of these gender treatments and how they have impacted her journey as a new mother.

After suffering a painful pregnancy as a result of the bodily changes resulting from taking puberty blockers, Mosley gave birth to a healthy baby boy six months ago. But she is unable to breastfeed her child after having a double mastectomy at 18, and she suffers from chronic pain and other health problems.

"The muscles on my neck and shoulders are big and disproportionate, and they burn all the time, like electric shocks," she told The Daily Mail.

"I have to take medications because my pancreas is messed up, I’m insulin-resistant, and I’ve got polycystic ovary syndrome because of the years of taking testosterone," she added.

Sexual intercourse is also difficult, and she suffers from permanent changes to her voice, among other changes she says she's experienced.

Mosley is not just sharing her story with the media but is also taking legal action against the medical professionals she claims pushed her into gender transition.

