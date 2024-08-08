Yale hosting event series on 'digging up the racism' in 'anti-racism frameworks'

An upcoming Yale University event will be "Unmasking Racism in Anti-Racism Education," according to the school’s events calendar.

The event is sponsored by the Yale Youth Ministry Institute and will feature "African American queer pastor, educator, and activist" Rev. Dr. Jia Starr Brown as the main speaker.

According to the event description, there will be three weekly Zoom sessions beginning Sept. 18 and ending Oct. 2 that will each focus on efforts to remove racism from youth ministries.

The description read, "Despite ongoing anti-racism efforts in our nation racism continues to flourish. If most Americans align with a faith or tradition that upholds values of justice and equity why are we still ‘here’ in this static space? Join us for three sessions as we answer this question by journeying back to our roots: digging up the racism that is embedded in our existing anti-racism frameworks."

ADF PRESIDENT CALLS OUT PRO-DEI YALE LAW DEAN FOR PUSHING IDEOLOGY INTO 'EVERY NOOK AND CRANNY' OF SCHOOL LIFE

"Together we will explore decolonizing methods and inventory the historical seeds that continue to sprout as intended: to stunt our growth," it continued.

Week one will "explore the ways in which racism is embedded in the anti-racism frameworks consistently in use today" and "uncover how past perceptions actively impact future progress."

Week two will be "a discussion surrounding overarching education frameworks that combat racism particularly in faith-based contexts" and "explore how these anti-racism scaffolding examples can be applied in youth ministry settings."

Week three will "investigate tangible tools resources and practices to guide participants as they strive to align their youth ministries with their hopeful anti-racism outcomes."

AS UNIVERSITIES GRAPPLE WITH ACTIVISM AND ANTISEMITISM, YALE PROFESSOR INSISTS COLLEGES MUST REMAIN NEUTRAL

The event is free and open to the public for attendees ages 18 and older so long as they are registered prior to attending.

Fox News Digital reached out to Yale University for a comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other Yale faculty members have called for the school to return to its core focus on education rather than activism. In December, over 100 staffers formed an initiative called "Faculty for Yale" to focus on the school’s mission to "preserve, produce, and transmit knowledge."

"Yale faculty are the custodians of a system of values that is under challenge from several quarters. Reaffirming Yale’s central mission is the key to grasping the nature and magnitude of this challenge and to understanding why important changes of emphasis and direction are needed to meet it," the initiative’s website says.