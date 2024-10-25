Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Washington Post editor at large quits after paper declines to endorse presidential candidate

Robert Kagan is an outspoken critic of former President Trump

Brian Flood By Brian Flood Fox News
Published
close
Kayleigh McEnany on WaPo refusing to endorse in 2024 race: What an insult to Kamala Harris Video

Kayleigh McEnany on WaPo refusing to endorse in 2024 race: What an insult to Kamala Harris

The Outnumbered panel reacted to the news the Washington Post wont issue an endorsement in the 2024 presidential race or any in any future presidential elections.

Washington Post editor at large Robert Kagan resigned on Friday following the "Democracy Dies in Darkness" paper’s decision not to endorse a candidate in the 2024 presidential election, Fox News Digital has learned. 

Kagan, the author of "Rebellion: How Antiliberalism is Tearing America Apart — Again," has been one of the paper’s loudest anti-Trump voices. In 2023 he penned a column, "The Trump dictatorship: How to stop it." He has also accused Trump of being "anti-Ukraine," and has suggested that the former president could "destroy" democracy if re-elected. 

Kagan’s shock resignation came after Post publisher and chief executive officer William Lewis announced the paper would not be endorsing a presidential candidate in 2024, nor in any future presidential race. 

THE WASHINGTON POST ANNOUNCES IT WON’T BE ENDORSING IN 2024 RACE OR ‘IN ANY FUTURE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION’

Trump and Harris in Pennsylvania split image

The Washington Post will not endorse former President Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris.  (Getty Images)

"The Washington Post will not be making an endorsement of a presidential candidate in this election. Nor in any future presidential election. We are returning to our roots of not endorsing presidential candidates," Lewis wrote in a post on the paper's website.

Lewis cited the paper’s editorial board saying back in 1960, "The Washington Post has not ‘endorsed’ either candidate in the presidential campaign. That is in our tradition and accords with our action in five of the last six elections." 

Kagan confirmed he resigned due to the decision not to endorse a candidate but declined further comment. 

"This just happened," he said. 

The Washington Post did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

This is a developing story, more to come… 

Fox News Digital’s Scott Whitlock contributed to this report. 

Brian Flood is a media editor/reporter for FOX News Digital. Story tips can be sent to brian.flood@fox.com and on Twitter: @briansflood. 