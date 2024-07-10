Washington Post editor called out after posting to TikTok on 'toxic ex' working for Biden campaign

A Washington Post editor posted a TikTok last month taunting a "toxic" ex-boyfriend who works for the Biden campaign amid scrutiny about the president's dismal debate performance.

Washington Post opinion editor Alexi McCammond posted a TikTok on June 29, sticking her tongue out and blowing kisses with on-screen text that reads, "Good morning! I'd just say 'morning' but I'm not my toxic ex who works for the Biden campaign and has to play cleanup after that disastrous debate."

She also posted a caption for the video, writing, "Big job for, as Taylor Swift might say, the smallest man alive," referencing the pop star's latest album. McCammond was referring to senior adviser TJ Ducklo, who left the Biden White House shortly after the president took office while he was still dating the journalist.

Ducklo resigned in February 2021 as deputy press secretary amid allegations he made "derogatory and misogynistic" remarks to Politico reporter Tara Palmeri, who reported on his relationship with McCammond.

The allegations against him stemmed from an off-the-record call between Palmeri and Ducklo earlier that year, during which he allegedly said: "I will destroy you." After significant backlash, Ducklo decided to resign.

In a surprising turn of events, Ducklo announced in June 2023 that he would join the Biden re-election campaign in a senior role.

It's unclear when Ducklo and McCammond's relationship ended, but there appears to be little affection left given McCammond's trolling video. It was highlighted by the Washington Free Beacon, as well as Democratic commentator Kaivan Shroff, who made note of the reporter's tumultuous history.

"Washington Post opinions editor posts clear bias against Biden (because of her ex) on TikTok…same person had to step down after being selected as editor of Teen Vogue over old racist tweets. Not a great look," he tweeted.

McCammond was tapped to become editor-in-chief of the far-left outlet Teen Vogue in 2021, but it ended before she even got started. She and the Condé-Nast-owned outlet parted ways after an uproar over decade-old tweets, for which she previously apologized in 2019.

"You've seen some offensive, idiotic tweets from when I was a teenager that perpetuated harmful and racist stereotypes about Asian Americans. I apologized for them years ago, but I want to be clear today: I apologize deeply to all of you for the pain this has caused," she wrote in a note to Teen Vogue staff.

McCammond and Duklo's relationship became public in 2021. They claimed they began dating in November 2020 when she was a political reporter for Axios. McCammond was subsequently taken off the "Biden beat," although she continued to cover Vice President Kamala Harris after she took office, raising ethics concerns.

Ducklo previously served as the national press secretary for the Biden 2020 campaign. His threats to destroy Palmeri if she reported on his personal life cast an immediate shadow on the Biden White House, which came in promising a clean slate working with reporters after the tumultuous Trump years.

McCammond, who is also a contributor to MSNBC, joined the Washington Post last year after a second stint at Axios.

The Washington Post and Biden campaign did not return Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

