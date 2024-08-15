Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington DC

Washington DC 911 call center offers $800 bonuses to entice employees to show up to work

58 of 66 shifts were understaffed in July

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
close
Tech pioneer provides insight into global outages as hospitals, banks, 911 centers report issues Video

Tech pioneer provides insight into global outages as hospitals, banks, 911 centers report issues

Silicon Valley tech pioneer Allison Huynh joined Fox & Friends First to discuss her take on the worldwide outages and why she believes Biden could only have hours left in the 2024 race. 

Washington D.C.'s 911 call center is reportedly offering $800 bonuses to employees who show up to all their scheduled shifts after a series of staffing and system problems.

NBC4 Washington reported on Tuesday that Office of Unified Communications (OUC) Director Heather McGaffin sent out an email announcing the bonus to staff members, mentioning the offer would start "immediately."

"Good morning 911 Team. Starting immediately, all 911 employees who show up for all of their scheduled shifts will receive an $800 incentive for the month," the email allegedly read.

DC'S DOWNFALL A 'FLASHING WARNING SIGN' OF WHAT TO EXPECT IN A HARRIS ADMINISTRATION, SAYS FORMER BAR OWNER

Washington DC 911 dispatch

The Washington D.C. 911 call center has been suffering from employee shortages. (Photo by Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"Staffing is crucial to the success of our agency. Unscheduled call-outs of all kinds are up and causing a hardship for fellow employees who are continuously getting stuck, coming in early, and being asked to come in on days off," it continued. "The pilot is simple - show up for each shift you’re assigned and receive $800 additional for the month. We start today for August."

Fox News Digital reached out to McGaffin for comment.

The news followed several ongoing issues with staff shortages that have only increased in recent months. According to the OUC website, 58 out of 66 shifts did not meet their staffing target in the month of July, compared to 31 out of 65 shifts being understaffed in June.

This was also a significant leap from May, which had 16 out of 66 shifts understaffed.

MAYOR BOWSER DIRECTLY ASKED IF PEOPLE SHOULD 'FEEL SAFE' IN DC: 'WHAT'S THE PLAN?'

DC ambulance

Washington D.C.'s 911 call center has been experiencing system crashes over the last few months. (Photo by Tom Brenner for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

According to NBC4, the OUC has also been experiencing serious issues regarding its internal computer systems, with six system crashes since May. Earlier this month, a computer outage occurred during a radio dispatch involving a 5-month-old infant going into cardiac arrest. The infant later died.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.