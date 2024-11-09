Wash Post says Harris’ coverup of Biden’s cognitive decline part of why Democrats lost: ‘Credibility problems’

The Washington Post Editorial Board declared this week that Vice President Kamala Harris’ coverup of President Biden’s mental decline is one of the reasons her party suffered major defeats on Election Day.

In an editorial published on Friday, the board argued that Harris and the White House’s constant denial of Biden’s mental acuity issues, destroyed the party’s "believability" and Americans voted accordingly.

The subheadline read, "Democrats’ coverup of the president’s decline hurt their claim of being the party of truth."

"The credibility problems that Ms. Harris’ repeated defense of Mr. Biden’s sharpness illustrated were part of the reason Democrats met defeat," the board wrote.

The editorial began by criticizing Harris for denying special counsel Robert K. Hur’s claim from February that Biden is "sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory." Hur made the assessment in his report on his investigation into Biden’s classified documents case.

"Vice President Kamala Harris didn’t just call special counsel Robert K. Hur’s report ‘gratuitous, inaccurate and inappropriate’ when it came out in February. She claimed he was ‘clearly politically motivated’ and impugned his integrity," the editorial board recalled, providing an example of just how far prominent Democratic Party members would go to hide Biden’s health problems.

"Speaking to reporters, Ms. Harris reacted furiously: ‘The way that the president’s demeanor in that report was characterized could not be more wrong,’" the board wrote, adding that "Mr. Hur has been repeatedly vindicated during the intervening nine months."

The editorial continued, "It’s now acknowledged almost universally that Mr. Biden should not have sought a second term, but the Democratic establishment denied the obvious and propped him up politically, even as evidence of his decline mounted."

The party only admitted the truth when Biden’s debate performance forced it to, the board explained, arguing that this late about face revealed the Democrats’ problems with credibility to the American people.

"Democrats tried to make fidelity to science, facts and truth their distinguishing characteristic as a party. The White House’s aggressive coverup of Mr. Biden’s decline undermined that claim," the editorial stated, following up by describing the extent of this coverup.

"Mr. Biden’s allies concocted terms such as ‘cheap fakes’ to dismiss embarrassing video clips in which Mr. Biden appeared dazed, confused, tired and inaudible. Allies of the president frequently labeled content they didn’t approve of as "disinformation," cheapening the term. When a few journalists reported accurately on Mr. Biden’s decline, the White House fed critical talking points about their stories to others in the media."

"The harder they spun, the less believable they became," The Post stated.

And even though Democratic figures admitted to Biden’s problems in forcing him to step away from re-election, the editorial board described how the Biden administration still "covered for him" "to the bitter end." It called out White House stenographers for changing the transcript to try and lessen the damage of his "garbage" comments from recent weeks.

"All of this took a toll on believability. Polls showed more voters believed that Mr. Trump would actually implement his campaign promises than Ms. Harris would hers," the editorial board stated.

The piece did clarify The Post’s belief that Harris’ apparent avoidance of candor on Biden’s health was not the "the decisive factor in this week’s election," however it said it reveals that Democratic Party members need to "live up to their billing as truth-tellers" in order to "resuscitate their brand."

The Harris campaign and the White House did not reply to Fox News Digital's request for comment.