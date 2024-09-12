WaPo fashion writer insists Trump’s signature red tie is an ‘unmistakably phallic symbol’

A Washington Post fashion writer insisted that former President Trump's signature red tie is an "unmistakably phallic symbol" in a column comparing his debate attire to Kamala Harris'.

The column titled, "The pussy bow vs. the big red tie," penned by Washington Post's Rachel Tashjian delved into the "ornamental piece of fabric" that Trump and Harris chose to hang around their necks at Tuesday's presidential debate.

Tashjian fawned over Harris' choice of clothes, while attempting to make the case that Trump's long red tie, which he can frequently be seen wearing, could be considered offensive.

"There was Trump’s big red tie, an accessory nearly as famous as his red ‘Make America Great Again’ hat. But if the hat is an aggressive smirk, the tie is like a silk hammer: glowing, long and, let’s face it, an unmistakably phallic symbol," she wrote.

"Trump reportedly wears it longer to lengthen and thereby thin his frame, but the expanse of costly fabric is a continual reminder of his particular brand of fancy-brash machismo. Most male politicians still wear ties, but they like to appear without one from time to time to show that they’re a man of the people. Maybe your top button is undone, maybe you take your jacket off and roll up your sleeves," Tashjian went on.

"Trump has rarely played these sartorial games. He wears the tie. And wears it. And wears it."

By contrast, Tashjian wrote, Harris' blouse with a tie at the neck, commonly referred to as "a pussy-bow blouse," was a nod to the "essential corporate attire for the ‘dress for success’ generation" in the 20th century.

"A feminized rejoinder to the necktie, it both highlights and negates its power: taking that stark, straightforward piece of fabric and gussying it up into a cute little bow," she insisted.

Tashjian's issue with Trump's appearance didn't stop at his tie. She proceeded to criticize the GOP nominee's suit as a symbol of "his allegiance to the cult of expensive European fashion, where details such as an unusual lining or finely stitched buttonholes are little reminders that you have disposable cash to spend on tiny tricks for your eyes only."

When reached for comment, the Trump campaign told Fox News Digital, "I guess we now know what’s on Democrats’ minds this election cycle."