Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kamala Harris

VP debate moderator previews why Trump is 'wrong' on Kamala's price control attacks

CBS' Margaret Brennan will co-moderate a debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz in October

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
close
Margaret Brennan: Trump is wrong calling Kamalas plan "full communist" Video

Margaret Brennan: Trump is wrong calling Kamalas plan "full communist"

CBS "Face the Nation" host Margaret Brennan previewed a segment explaining how Donald Trump calling Kamala Harris price control plan "full communist" is wrong.

CBS anchor and upcoming vice presidential debate moderator Margaret Brennan opened "Face the Nation" Sunday teasing how they would tell viewers why former President Trump is "wrong" to claim Vice President Harris went "full communist." 

"With the presidential contest lineup set to be formally locked in this week, both sides turn their attention to issue number one on minds of voters: the economy and inflation," Brennan previewed.

After showing clips of both presidential candidates, she zeroed in on "a new line of false attack" against Harris’s price control plan by Trump.

"Kamala went full communist. You heard that? She went full communist. She wants to destroy our country after causing catastrophic inflation," Trump said during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Margaret Brennan

Margaret Brennan previewed a segment going after Trump's attacks against Harris. (CBS screenshot)

NBC NEWS HOST PRESSES GOV. WHITMER ON HARRIS' PRICE CONTROL PLAN: IS IT 'ANY MORE THAN A GIMMICK?'

"We’ll tell you why that’s wrong," Brennan said.

Brennan later brought up the "communist" accusation while speaking with Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

"Republicans, as you know, are accusing Harris of advocating for price controls like in communist countries where the government sets a price rather than the marketplace. You said it is not price control. Can you explain how you define what an excessive price is if you don’t have a benchmark?" Brennan asked.

"Well, first, these are types of statutes that exist in state law. The Texas Attorney General has prosecuted price gouging violations, and I don’t think anyone is going to claim that he is into price fixing and neither is the vice president. This has to be evidence-based," Beshear answered.

Margaret Brennan

CBS anchor Margaret Brennan will co-moderate the upcoming vice presidential debate with Norah O'Donnell. (Screenshot/CBS)

He added, "It is just making sure that coming out of the pandemic, or in difficult times, that people aren’t increasing the price of food just to make a bigger profit. All of it is just making sure that capitalism stays within the guardrails, and it is not new. We’ve been doing this in the states for a long time."

During the segment, Brennan suggested Beshear’s defense of Harris’ policy was akin to anti-trust policies "which is something JD Vance actually supports."

CBS announced that Brennan alongside "CBS Evening News" host Norah O’Donnell will moderate the upcoming vice presidential debate between Republican candidate JD Vance and Democratic candidate Tim Walz on Oct. 1.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Though Brennan referenced Republican criticism of Harris’ price control policies, other media outlets have since called out Harris for appearing to play into the "communist" label.

Kamala Harris

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris was attacked for her recent economic policy promoting price controls. (Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"But more to the point: If your opponent claims you’re a ‘communist,’ maybe don’t start with an economic agenda that can (accurately) be labeled as federal price controls," Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell wrote Friday. "We already have plenty of economic gibberish coming from the Republican presidential ticket. Do we really need more from the other side, too?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.