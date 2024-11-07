University of Oregon official tells Trump voters he hopes they 'jump off of a f---ing bridge'

A University of Oregon official has been placed on administrative leave after he shared a rant about Trump supporters, including his hopes they "go jump off of a f---ing bridge," on social media.

"You can literally go f--- yourself if you voted for Donald Trump," UO Assistant Director of Fraternity and Sorority Life Leonard Serrato said in the video clip. "If you are so sad about your groceries being expensive, get a better f---ing paying job. Do better in life. Get a f--king education. Do something. Because you are f---ing stupid."

Serrato added, "I hope you go jump off of a f---ing bridge," and flashed a peace sign.

Serrato shared the rant on his public Instagram page, reported The Daily Emerald, UO's student newspaper. He has since made his page private.

Serrato did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

University spokesperson Angela Seydel told Fox News Digital in an emailed statement that the school "finds the statements made in the video abhorrent and not in alignment with our values or mission. We appreciate the conflict between his statements, his role in Student Life at the University, and our institutional values."

A different spokesperson originally told The Daily Emerald that it appeared "the individual made the post on their own time, which is well within their rights."

Now, in addition to placing Serrato on leave, the university is investigating "the matter under university policies and the individual’s role as a public employee," according to the spokesperson.

"As a public university we take our duty seriously to provide an environment that welcomes diversity of thought and respect in alignment with our education mission," Seydel wrote.

Ahead of the election, the university formulated a plan to help students with election-related stress. This included bringing therapy dogs, goats and a duck to campus and providing extra counseling services, local media reported.

Trump's victory also sent celebrities, pundits and influencers into a tailspin on social media.

Cardi B, who campaigned for Vice President Kamala Harris, said in a since-deleted Instagram story, "This is why some of y’all states be getting hurricanes."

"Why? Give me your reasons why?????" actress Christina Applegate wrote on X. "My child is sobbing because her rights as a woman may be taken away. Why?And if you disagree , please unfollow me."