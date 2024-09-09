Trump: Sanders threw Harris 'under the bus' after eyebrow-raising election comments

Former President Trump mocked opponent Vice President Kamala Harris, after Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said Harris had abandoned her far-left policy positions "in order to win the election."

"Bernie Sanders just said that Kamala only changed her Marxist policy positions for the Election — She’ll change back very quickly!" Trump posted to his Truth Social account on Monday.

During an interview Sunday on NBC, the progressive senator was asked about Harris abandoning far-left policy positions she previously embraced, such as a ban on fracking and support for "Medicare-for-all."

"Do you think she is abandoning her progressive ideals?" NBC anchor Kristen Welker asked Sanders on "Meet the Press."

BERNIE SANDERS SAYS HARRIS DROPPING FAR-LEFT POLICIES ‘IN ORDER TO WIN THE ELECTION’

"No, I don’t think she’s abandoning her ideals," he replied. "I think she’s trying to be pragmatic and doing what she thinks is right in order to win the election."

Sanders went on to reiterate that while they did not hold the same views on everything, he still considered Harris a progressive.

Trump claimed Sanders had exposed Harris as a "total phony."

"Bernie Sanders really threw Comrade Kamala Harris under the proverbial ‘BUS.’ Essentially said, very clearly, that she is a total phony. Once a Marxist, always a Marxist!" he wrote in another post to Truth Social.

The Harris campaign and the White House did not respond to requests for comment by Fox News Digital about Sanders' characterization of Harris.

HARRIS TEAM MOVES TO SOFTEN POTENTIAL DEBATE IMPACT 'BEFORE IT EVEN HAPPENS' AND MORE TOP HEADLINES

A campaign spokesperson previously confirmed to Fox News Digital that Harris had changed several of her key policy positions and was taking a "pragmatic" approach to "bring all sides together."

"While Donald Trump is wedded to the extreme ideas in his Project 2025 agenda, Vice President Harris believes real leadership means bringing all sides together to build consensus," spokesperson Mia Ehrenberg said in a statement. "It is that approach that made it possible for the Biden-Harris administration to achieve bipartisan breakthroughs on everything from infrastructure to gun violence prevention. As President, she will take that same pragmatic approach, focusing on common-sense solutions for the sake of progress."

Trump 2024 National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt echoed Trump's assertion that Harris was being deceptive about her policy stances.

"Senator Sanders is saying what the Harris campaign doesn't want the American people to know. And that is, Kamala Harris is a typical career politician who lies to get elected. She's trying to run away from her record over the past four years but she can't, because it is the Harris-Biden administration," Leavitt told Fox News on Monday.

At Tuesday night's ABC News Presidential Debate, Trump will "finally hold her accountable for the failures of the past four years" and "over her career" on immigration, inflation and crime, Leavitt argued.