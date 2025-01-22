Trump reflects on return to White House after 4 years of Biden's agenda: 'Got there just in the nick of time'

President Donald Trump looked back on his historic return to the White House in an interview from the Oval Office, saying his political comeback proves the policies and philosophies of the "radical left" throughout the past four years are "horrible" and "don't work."

Trump sat down with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday for his first sit-down interview since the inauguration.

The 47th president lamented the Biden administration’s policies, once again targeting inflation, the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the onset of the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas wars.

"With all that being said, I think it's bigger. It's bigger than if it were more traditional," he said on "Hannity," referring to his two nonconsecutive terms. "I think we got there just in the nick of time."

Trump added that it will take time, money and effort to fix many of the country’s problems, but he believes they’re all solvable.

"We can get our country back. But if we didn't win this race, I really believe our country would have been lost forever," he said.

Hannity switched gears, pressing Trump about former President Biden pardoning members of his own family in the final minutes of his presidency.

"This guy went around giving everybody pardons, and, you know, the funny thing — maybe the sad thing — is he didn't give himself a pardon. And, if you look at it, it all had to do with him," Trump told Hannity.

Biden was asked in 2020 about reports that then-President Trump was considering preemptive pardons for members of his family and even himself, describing the possibility as concerning.

"Well, it concerns me in terms of what kind of precedent it sets and how the rest of the world looks at us as a nation of laws and justice," Biden told CNN anchor Jake Tapper.

Four years later, he pardoned his sister, two brothers and their spouses. Biden said the array of pardons was in part because he feared "baseless" and "politically motivated investigations" into his family from the Trump administration.

"The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that they engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense," Biden said in a statement released on Inauguration Day.

Trump declined to answer Hannity's question about whether Congress should investigate the Biden family.

"Look, he didn't give himself a pardon and he didn't give some other people a pardon that needed it," said Trump.

