Trump hears concerns from Black Chicago voters: 'They know they're being conned' by Dems

Former President Donald Trump argued Black voters know they're "being conned by the Democrats," vowing to visit barbershops in the Black community ahead of November as they weigh both presidential candidates.

Trump reacted to Fox News' Lawrence Jones' interviews with voters at Chicago barbershops during a "FOX & Friends" interview on Thursday.

"I am going to be doing that. I like that guy, and I like those people," Trump said. "Those are great people. Those… people just want safety. They don't want much. He wants to run his barbershop."

"Those are hardworking people. They're strong, they're tough, and they know that being conned by the Democrats," he continued.

"Fox & Friends" co-host Lawrence Jones spoke with Black voters in a Chicago barbershop to gauge how the community feels about Kamala Harris' candidacy.

He discovered many voters are torn about voting for Harris or former President Trump.

"It's up in the air," one voter told Jones. "Some people like Kamala because she represents change and she's different. Some people like Trump because they feel like he's more business-minded, so it's just up in the air."

Another voter urged his fellow constituents to stop being "blindly faithful" to the Democratic Party.

"It's really enlightening to hear individuals start to change their political direction," he said. "I think it's time that Blacks, in general, need to boost our political IQ. Stop being blindly faithful to a one-party system that doesn't work for us."

"If… Republicans started to come in, really communicate in… these communities, they'll come to barbershops and they'll start to see we're talking the same language, but they don't… know how to communicate, so they'd rather not do it," he continued.

Another resident seconded the frustration with Republicans' inability to communicate effectively with the Black community.

"Most Blacks are conservative," another voter said. "If the Republican Party can just learn how to communicate, and the reason why they can't communicate... They don't get us. But a lot of people are waking up right now, as you can see, speaking to the brothers and sisters in the shop and… how many barbershops, beauty salons there are throughout the country?"

"This same conversation is happening pretty much in every barbershop," Jones said.

Voters noted that inflation, the cost of living and illegal immigration are high on their priority list as they prepare to cast their ballot.

"Blacks are struggling more than any other demographic. We got the highest prison rate, highest high school dropout rate, highest murder rate. What's in it for us?" one voter said.

Trump argued the concern stemming from crime and illegal immigration is not exclusive to one location.

"If you went to a barbershop in New York, in Los Angeles, and any place you want to talk about, you're going to find the same thing, the same reaction," he said.

"They're really upset, and I watched the mothers on your show this morning before we went on. So sad. They've given up on life. You have the worst prosecutors. They go after guys like me… They go after me because I question the elections and things like that. It's nonsense. If you can't question an election, we don't have a country."