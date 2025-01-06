Trump blasts Biden for last-minute policy moves, calls out president for making transition more difficult

President-elect Donald Trump blasted President Biden's last-minute policy decisions on Monday during an interview with Hugh Hewitt and knocked the president for making a "smooth transition" more difficult.

"I see it just came over that Biden has banned all oil and gas drilling across 625 million acres of US coastal territory. It's just ridiculous, I'll un-ban it immediately, I have the right to un-ban it immediately, what's he doing? Why is he doing it?" Trump said. "You know we have something that nobody else has it been. Nobody has to the extent we have it, and it'll be more by the time we finish, because I'll be able to expand."

Biden announced the plan on Monday and said he is using authority to protect offshore areas along the East and West coasts, the eastern Gulf of Mexico and portions of Alaska's Northern Bering Sea from future oil and natural gas leasing.

TRUMP PLANNING TO LIFT BIDEN'S LNG PAUSE, INCREASE OIL DRILLING DURING 1ST DAYS IN OFFICE: REPORT

Trump told Hewitt, "We have oil and gas at a level that nobody else has, and we're going to take advantage of it. When I see somebody saying he's going to ban 625 million acres, he doesn't know what that is, he doesn't even know what 625 million acres would look like, and we can't let that happen to our country. It's really our greatest economic asset, and we're not going to let that happen to our country."

"But you're giving up the biggest assets that we have. I mean all of that, if you haven't looked at it on a map, what 625 million acres is, he's is giving this all up," Trump said. "The good news is I can change it immediately, it'll be changed on day one."

The president-elect also criticized Biden's presidential medal of freedom recipients, specifically George Soros, a Democratic mega-donor.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Trump said Biden's administration was making it as difficult as possible for him.

"They talk about a transition, they're always saying they want to have a smooth transition of party to party, of government. Well, they're making it really difficult. They're throwing everything they can in the way, they're giving out trillions of dollars in nonsense, in Green New Deal crap, that isn't worth a damn thing," Trump said, arguing that Biden was throwing money at people.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.