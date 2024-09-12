Tim Tebow helps introduce new bill to combat child exploitation: ‘Everybody needs to be part of the solution'

Tim Tebow is known for using his platform for good, and he is now joining a bipartisan group of lawmakers to take greater action in combating child exploitation.

The former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner laid out why he is supporting the Renewed Hope Act on "Fox & Friends" Thursday.

"We have to build an army and equip and train them to go after and rescue these boys and girls. That's what it's about," Tebow said. "Everybody needs to be a part of the solution."

After bringing his fight against child exploitation online to the House Judiciary Committee earlier this year, Tebow joined Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Reps. Laurel Lee, R-Fla., and Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., to announce the Renewed Hope Act of 2024 on the lawn outside the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. The bill seeks to combat online child exploitation.

The bill "would enhance the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s capabilities to better identify, rescue, and protect victims of online child sexual exploitation and bring child exploiters to justice," according to lawmakers.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Child Crime Prevention and Safety Center, there were 36.2 million reports of suspected child exploitation online in 2023. In addition, more than half of those victims were between the ages of 12 and 15.

Tebow, through his foundation, has worked together with Homeland Security Investigations with a mission to identify and rescue as many victims of child sexual abuse as possible.

"This isn't just about policies or procedures. This is about people. This is about the next generation of boys and girls," Tebow said.

"Like we always talk about the future, the next generation. This is a chance we really get to make an impact."

