Therapists reveal how wildfire survivors can help their children cope with trauma

Therapists say survivors of the California wildfires can help their children heal from the trauma of leaving everything they know behind by continuing on with their daily routines, providing an empathetic ear and reinforcing their safety.

While fire crews continue to combat the wildfires consuming Los Angeles County, officials as of Saturday said at least 30 people remain missing while two additional deaths brought the toll to 27.

"Many children are facing the devastation of the fires in California. As parents and caregivers, it's crucial to support children during this crisis, giving them space to share what they saw, heard, and felt," Dr. Cindy Davis, clinical director of Positive Development in Pasadena, Calif., told Fox News Digital. "Encourage them to share their experiences and be open to any form of communication. Some may repeat the same story, while others may prefer not to talk much. Let them choose when and how to share. Consider your child's experience with the disaster — did they evacuate, see homes burning, or witness fear? Use these clues to guide your conversations. For younger children specifically, pay attention to the themes in their play, as it often reflects their concerns and helps them process their feelings."

Dr. Gail Saltz, associate professor of psychiatry at the New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell School of Medicine, explained that the fires have caused "tremendous and ongoing loss" for both adults and children.

"The most important thing for children now is to make them feel that they and you, their parents, are safe," she advised. "Parents should often explain, ’We are safe because’ or ‘here is our safety plan’ or ‘we need to start our safety plan and once we get there, I can answer all your questions.’ Expect and answer repeated concerns from children about safety of themselves and their loved ones. Try to do nice things together demonstrating that it feels safe for all of you, like playing a game. Remind them no matter what you have lost, the most important thing is that you are together and safe. Home is, and will be, where you are."

One way to help children feel safe amid the chaos of relocating is letting them express their preferences about what they can control, such as a new room, school or activity, therapist Samantha Silverman, LCSW, told Fox News Digital.

"Plan activities together to explore the new city and make it feel like home," Silverman suggested. "Maintain consistent daily routines to provide a sense of stability and security. Incorporate comforting traditions or activities that remind them of home, such as family meals or bedtime rituals. Help your child acclimate by exploring the new city together, visiting local parks, schools or libraries. Encourage participation in community or extracurricular activities to help them make new friends and build a sense of belonging."

La Jolla, Calif., child psychiatrist Josh Feder, M.D., who explained children "need extra support" during this time, advised parents to make sure their children are in a safe place with clean air and cautioned against watching news of the fires around children.

"Use alerts on your phone to get important updates," he said. "It's important to tell the truth but not make it too scary. For example, ‘Our house burned down but we are safe now.' Our job is to protect kids and make them feel as safe as we can!"

Saltz explained that while the wildfires make for a stressful situation for both adults and children, they can make it through the hardship.

"Human capacity for resilience is such that the majority of these people will eventually make their way through these losses to recoup their lives, but the more coping tools and support they can receive, the more likely that is and the less painful it will be," she said.

