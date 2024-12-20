Tech journalist putting together investor group to buy Washington Post, rejects Elon Musk in advance

Tech reporter Kara Swisher is working toward assembling a group of investors to purchase The Washington Post from billionaire Jeff Bezos.

"The Post can do better... it's so maddening to see what's happening. ... Why not me? Why not any of us?" Swisher told Axios in a report on Friday.

The Washington Post has reportedly suffered an exodus of high-profile talent, is losing money, has struggled to fill key positions and has seen employee morale plummet in recent years. The paper also irked readers when it announced this year that it would not endorse a candidate in the 2024 presidential election. The decision, which angered multiple staffers at the paper and prompted some editorial staff members and staffers to resign, was favored by Bezos.

However, Bezos has given no indication he is willing to sell.

Swisher preemptively rejected pro-Trump billionaire Elon Musk's participation in the investor consortium in comments to Axios.

"Hopefully not Elon," Swisher said, "though he seems pretty busy these days being President (Not) Elect."

Musk has become a target of attacks from liberal media outlets and Democratic lawmakers after he endorsed and supported President-elect Trump's campaign.

"Elon Musk, the guy who really runs things. He's not just Trump's co-president. I think that's way too low a title," MSNBC's Chris Hayes said during his Wednesday monologue. "He's the head dude in charge and House Republicans certainly know who they are taking their marching orders from."

While Musk has yet to respond directly to Swisher's comments, he entered the media landscape in full force by purchasing Twitter in 2022. Musk has since changed the name of the company to X, aiming to create an "everything app."

Axios CEO Jim VandHei responded to Swisher's mention of Musk on X, saying: "She expects lots of competition IF Bezos budges on selling. "Hopefully not Elon," she said. Doubt [Musk] wants Post…"

Swisher and The Washington Post did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.