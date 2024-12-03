Sylvester Stallone reveals key to iconic Hollywood success in new Fox Nation series 'Sean'

In a rare pivot away from everything political, Fox News' Sean Hannity kicked off his new Fox Nation series, "Sean," with an intriguing conversation featuring iconic A-list celebrity Sylvester Stallone and his wife, Jennifer Flavin Stallone.

Hannity kicked off episode 1 of "Sean" by asking Sylvester "Sly" about everything ranging from his iconic roles in feature films like Rocky and Rambo to the love story with his wife and the importance of family.

"Why does Rambo, but ‘Rocky’ for me more than ‘Rambo,’ and I love ‘Rambo’… Why does that hit me in the gut?" Hannity asked Sly. "That whole series hits me in the gut… I can relate to it. My friends can relate to it."

"You just said it, Sean. There's a relatability," Sly told him. "What I felt I was going through and trying to be like, what is my fate? What is my destiny? What is my capability? And the inability of getting that opportunity. It's a struggle and... So many people have aspirations to do more and they don't get that opportunity. So they live in this quiet frustration their whole life. Like, please give me the opportunity to even fail... put me in coach, one time. Let me run the race. If I'm the last, at least I know I didn't have it."

"But to never be able to try to do your best to like, get a shot, in other words, to simplify it, and it's a very simple story about that," he continued. "People, even intellectuals, people that are perhaps in white-collar jobs, they can look at that and somehow glean something out of it. Also, the need of hope."

Sly discussed his tumultuous childhood during the interview, describing a "dysfunctional" family life riddled with abuse and heartache.

"Today, people would have been arrested, but in one part... I have the ability to channel that," Stallone said. "And that's why I think I'm successful, because I understand rejection. I understand hardship, I understand fear, and if my father couldn't break me, nobody was going to break me... I know what it's like to live on the dark side."

Although Sly detailed his history with relationships as an "abomination," he praised his wife of 36 years. "I couldn't live without her. She is my… everything, my sun, my moon, everything."

Hannity's series features celebrities and newsmakers from across the country, showcasing candid conversations and unfiltered discussions of some of the most intriguing individuals from politics, Hollywood and beyond, including Jillian Michaels, Stephen Smith and more.

