Silicon Valley Trump supporter accuses Democratic elites of launching 'coup' against Biden

Craft Ventures co-founder David Sacks, a prominent Silicon Valley Trump supporter, accused Democratic elites of staging a "coup" against President Biden.

Biden continues to face intense pressure to step aside in favor of a younger option atop the Democratic Party’s presidential ticket in the wake of his debate debacle. High-profile Democrats, Hollywood royalty, former Obama staffers and liberal cable news pundits have all called for Biden to drop out, but a new 538 poll using economic and demographic data to explore likely election outcomes still considers Biden the favorite.

"538 still has Biden as the favorite to win reelection. Yet a cabal of party operatives plot to remove him on the grounds that he can’t win. This is a coup against the president," Sacks said on X, reposting an election forecast showing Biden has a 51% chance of defeating Trump.

TRUMP LANDS ENDORSEMENT OF TOP INVESTOR WHO HOSTED $12 MILLION SAN FRANCISCO FUNDRAISER FOR FORMER PRESIDENT

Sacks’ claim came hours after Axios published a detailed report saying that "very-connected Democrats, mostly veterans of the Obama and Clinton administrations, are plotting hourly to get [Biden] to withdraw quickly."

"They're commissioning polls, lobbying former presidents, organizing donors and taking the fight to Biden in a very public way. They're the unofficial Committee to Unelect the President. The mission: Push Biden out of the presidential race — the sooner, the better," Axios reported.

"This loose anti-Biden network is growing by the day — and is circulating polls showing Democrats would shoot from sure losers to big winners with a new ticket," Axios continued. "Some donors are talking of a massive financial commitment to any non-Biden presidential ticket."

DAVID AXELROD SAYS BIDEN NEEDS A 'ROYAL FLUSH' TO WIN AGAINST TRUMP

Last month, Sacks held a Trump fundraiser at his multimillion-dollar home in the tony Pacific Heights neighborhood of San Francisco. A couple of hours before the fundraiser, Sacks took to social media to formally endorse Trump.

"I give to many, but endorse few. But today I am giving my endorsement to our 45th President, Donald J. Trump, to be our 47th President. My reasons rest on four main issues that I think are vital to American prosperity, security, and stability – issues where the Biden administration has veered badly off course and where I believe President Trump can lead us back," Sacks wrote on X.

Sacks said that "the voters have experienced four years of President Trump and four years of President Biden. In tech, we call this an A/B test."

"With respect to economic policy, foreign policy, border policy, and legal fairness, Trump performed better. He is the President who deserves a second term," he said on social media.

Sacks will be speaking at the Republican National Convention next week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital’s Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.