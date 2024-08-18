Expand / Collapse search
SEAN HANNITY: You won't hear if Kamala supports these insane policies

Hannity reflects on the 2024 DNC

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Sean Hannity: The Harris-Walz campaign will try to hide their own words Video

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out the "radical" views of the 2024 Harris-Walz campaign on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out Vice President Kamala Harris’ border policies ahead of the 2024 election on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: This week you also won't hear whether or not Kamala still supports these insane policies.  

... 

'POWERFUL DEMOCRATS' PUSHED PRESIDENT BIDEN OUT IN 'COUP': NYT COLUMNIST 

The DNC is not going to dare mention the names of the people, those that were murdered, those that were raped, the other victims of other horrific violent crimes by the unvetted Biden-Harris illegal immigrants.  

... 

This week, they're not going to mention all the people with the terror ties that are confirmed in the country because of Kamala and Joe's open border policies, but they kept telling us for three plus years, "The border is secure. The border is closed."  Now, she wants a pathway to citizenship. Well, a pathway to citizenship would be called amnesty. In other words, simply rewarding lawbreaking. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.