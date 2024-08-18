SEAN HANNITY: You won't hear if Kamala supports these insane policies

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls out Vice President Kamala Harris’ border policies ahead of the 2024 election on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: This week you also won't hear whether or not Kamala still supports these insane policies.

The DNC is not going to dare mention the names of the people, those that were murdered, those that were raped, the other victims of other horrific violent crimes by the unvetted Biden-Harris illegal immigrants.

This week, they're not going to mention all the people with the terror ties that are confirmed in the country because of Kamala and Joe's open border policies, but they kept telling us for three plus years, "The border is secure. The border is closed." Now, she wants a pathway to citizenship. Well, a pathway to citizenship would be called amnesty. In other words, simply rewarding lawbreaking.