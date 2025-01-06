SEAN HANNITY: This was the worst presidency in the modern era

Fox News host Sean Hannity says President Biden is getting worse every day as he prepares to leave office on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Now, it's only a matter of days before Donald Trump gets sworn into office. Not a moment too soon. Joe Biden has never been fit to serve as president . Every day he's getting worse and worse.

...

TRUMP PLANNING TO LIFT BIDEN'S LNG PAUSE, INCREASE OIL DRILLING DURING 1ST DAYS IN OFFICE: REPORT

This is a pathetic end to, frankly, the worst presidency in the modern era. Joe Biden did not accomplish any of his stated goals. He certainly did not unite the country. He didn't rebuild the economy from the middle out and the bottom up. He didn't improve your life, America's standing around the world, in his final months in office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden has been singularly focused on three things: granting clemency to criminals (including his own son), handing out awards to Democratic mega-donors and radical leftist Hollywood celebrities (some of the most loathed, self-serving politicians in America), and, last but not least, whoever is running the show in the White House with Joe's approval has been up to their eyeballs and doing nothing but trying to sabotage the incoming Trump administration and his agenda at home and abroad.